Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CAVA IPO Gets More Expensive

Jun. 14, 2023 3:32 PM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)1 Comment
David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.09K Followers

Summary

  • Cava Group raised its planned IPO valuation from $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion and is expected to begin trading this Thursday, June 15, 2023.
  • It appears most investors did not heed our advice; so we are reiterating our warning with details from our reverse discounted cash flow (DCF) model on just how overvalued this.
  • We do not think investors should buy Cava Group’s stock if the IPO valuation is anywhere close to the expected valuation.

Index on a screen. Looping.

PashaIgnatov

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) raised its planned IPO valuation from $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion and is expected to begin trading this Thursday, June 15, 2023. We originally warned investors about the dangers of investing in the Cava IPO on May 25, 2023. It appears

CAVA DCF Implied NOPAT

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Revenue and Economic Earnings

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Zombie Stock Stats

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Competition Store Counts

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Profitability Vs. Peers

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Adjusted EBITDA vs GAAP vs Economic Earnings

New Constructs, LLC

This article was written by

David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.09K Followers
We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.