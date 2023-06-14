Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.15K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 14, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crowe - VP, IR

Bob Landry - EVP & CFO

Marion McCourt - EVP & Head of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Salveen Richter

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Salveen Richter, I cover biotechnology at Goldman Sachs and really pleased to have the team from Regeneron here with us. So we have, at the end, Ryan Crowe, Vice President, Investor Relations; Bob Landry, CFO; and Marion McCourt, Head of Commercial.

With that, Ryan, I'm going to turn it over to you.

Ryan Crowe

Sure. This will be quick. I'd like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron. And each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements. A description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron's SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I think Bob is going to make a couple of opening comments, and then we'll get right to your question. Salveen, thanks.

Bob Landry

Sure. Good morning, everyone. Salveen and Goldman, thank you for inviting Regeneron. This is a conference we do appreciate coming to.

So before Salveen jumps into Q&A, I was going to do kind of 3, 4 minutes, kind of get everybody back to baseline with regards to what's been happening at Regeneron. We had a good Q1. Our net revenue grew 7%. And actually for Dupixent and Libtayo, we had kind of all-time highs for both of those products for the quarter, which obviously is very, very promising.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.