Walmart Inc. (WMT) Management presents at Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference Call (Transcript)

Jun. 14, 2023 2:41 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference Call June 14, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Steph Wissink - Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

John Rainey - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Melich - Evercore Group LLC

Greg Melich

Good morning, everyone. I'm Greg Melich. I cover the Retail Broadlines and Hardlines here at Evercore ISI. It's my pleasure to have with us today, John David Rainey, the Chief Financial Officer of Walmart, an exciting almost first year under his belt. And John David, it's a pleasure to have you with us. Thanks for coming and I'll have you introduce the team.

John Rainey

Yes, Greg, thanks for hosting this. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak with this audience. With me today, I've also got Carrie and Steph. And so they'll join me in answering some of your questions. We're really looking forward to it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Greg Melich

That's great. So I'll kick right off on a strategic update. Walmart has undergone a lot of portfolio shifts in terms of international businesses and even different capabilities that they bought or gotten rid of, divested. I just have an update now on where we are in terms of the portfolio of the business, both geographically and by function.

John Rainey

Sure. Happy to do that. International's gotten a little more focused since we talked about it at our Investor Day a couple months ago, and for good reason. It's an area of a lot of excitement. India gets a lot of attention with what's happening there with Flipkart and PhonePe. It's not crazy, Greg, to think that both those businesses could be $100 billion businesses in the future. And so it's quite exciting there. But our international portfolio is much more than that when you

