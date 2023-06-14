Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 14, 2023 3:23 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.15K Followers

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference June 14, 2023 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Fennimore - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Winnie Dong - Deutsche Bank

Winnie Dong

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the session with Luminar, as part of Deutsche Bank’s Global Auto Conference. My name is Winnie Dong, and I work in the U.S. Auto and Technology Research team here at DB.

Luminar is a LiDAR technology company founded in 2012. It has partnerships with many of the top global OEMs and major series awards with companies like Volvo, Mercedes, Nissan and more. The Company is in the middle of ramping up a dedicated facility in Mexico, and the Asia as well for its large order book. And I’m very pleased to be joined by Luminar’s CFO, Tom Fennimore for a fireside chat and Q&A.

Tom Fennimore

Thank you for having me, Winnie.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Winnie Dong

Thank you so much. So, I guess, let’s start with the industry landscape, before we dive into more operational type of questions. Can you provide us with a state of the industry update with regard to LiDAR and safety standards? Where are we today? And how quickly is the industry moving from, like, a safety perspective?

Tom Fennimore

Sure. And there is two things I really want to highlight that, at least I’ve noticed, one of them over the past few months, and then the other really over the past few weeks. The first, over the past few months, as we have started to really unveil our technology with our OEM partners, specifically with Volvo with EX90, our buddies from Polestar are here today with their Polestar 3, Shanghai Auto in China, and even Mercedes earlier this year. What we’re learning is the LiDAR -- our LiDAR and what it enables in terms of

