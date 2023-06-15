Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

P3 Health Partners On Solid Path To Profitability

Jun. 15, 2023 7:00 AM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)AGL
BioResearch Alert profile picture
BioResearch Alert
505 Followers

Summary

  • Big losses have plagued P3 Health Partners in the fast-growing sector of population health management and have resulted in severely depressed share prices.
  • On the positive side, P3 losses continue to improve and share prices are climbing again.
  • P3 CEO announced that recent $90 million funding and cost-cutting measures will help reach Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024.
  • Insiders are buying P3 stock in the open market and M&A activity in healthcare is robust.
  • Recent share prices have rallied to reflect these improvements, but may have several multiples go if management continues to deliver.

As a 20-year veteran serving doctors, P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) is a population health management company that supports providers with administrative services and care coordination for Medicare Advantage patients. P3’s model aggregates and supports the community’s existing healthcare resources to

Stethoscope and US dollar banknotes on chart or graph paper, Financial, account, statistics and business data medical health concept.

manassanant pamai

MA Comp P3 to Agilon

P3 Press release

Agilon MA growth chart

Agilon MA growth chart (Agilon web site)

P3 Balance Sheet March 31, 2023

P3 Balance Sheet - March 31, 2023 (SEC Edgar)

P3 Income Statement March 31, 2023 qtr

Income Statement Quarter March 31, 2023 (SEC Edgar)

PP3 Cash Flows Q1 '23

P3 Cash Flows March 31, 2023 qtr (SEC Edgar)

This article was written by

BioResearch Alert profile picture
BioResearch Alert
505 Followers
I have been an analyst since 1970 and have been following advances in biotech since the 1980's. I see a strong trend toward acceleration of new technologies such as stem cell therapeutics that provide excellent long term investment vehicles. I believe new technologies in well positioned small cap companies offer the ideal risk to reward ratios and the best opportunities to accumulate wealth. I have learned over the years that every investment comes with risk and the key to success is identifying the risk, managing that risk, and knowing when to exit because new technologies can be so disruptive.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.