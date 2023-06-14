Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Win-Win Scenario From The AngioDynamics And Merit Medical Deal

Jun. 14, 2023 4:42 PM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO), MMSINARI, PEN, SWAV
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.97K Followers

Summary

  • AngioDynamics and Merit Medical came together for a $100M transaction that will transfer ANGO's hemodialysis and BioSentry products to Merit.
  • Merit is gaining more scale and adding specialty products in an already-important dialysis business, and this should create greater leverage when WRAPSODY hits the market.
  • AngioDynamics continues its drive toward faster-growing technology-driven products, and the added cash could support further growth-boosting M&A.
  • AngioDynamics has too many execution issues offsetting an otherwise cheap-looking valuation, while Merit Medical's strong execution offsets a valuation that is starting to look a little rich.

hemodialysis in people on the equipment

Mailson Pignata/iStock via Getty Images

Investors often tend toward zero-sum thinking when it comes to M&A transactions, assuming that there has to be a winner and a loser in every deal. The truth is more complicated, though, and it's not all that rare for

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.97K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.