Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valero Energy: Upgrading To Buy

Jun. 14, 2023 6:00 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.43K Followers

Summary

  • While VLO is at peak earnings, the company has been doing well buying back stock and increasing its dividend.
  • Growth projects should help drive more normalized EBITDA growth once crack spreads return to more historical levels.
  • Upgrading the stock to "Buy" after its recent pullback.

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant

zorazhuang

The stock of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is down over -17% since I initially placed a “Hold” rating on the stock. Let’s take a closer look to see if the stock is worth upgrading after the pullback.

Company Profile

Crack Spreads

Crack Spreads (CBOE)

VLO Valuation Vs Peers

VLO Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.43K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.