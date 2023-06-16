Joe Raedle

The announcement of "One FedEx" in early April '23, which was accompanied by a strategic expense savings initiative for the transport giant, is one reason the stock has found some traction since its lows around $150 in September, '22.

Still there is a long way to go to right-size FedEx (NYSE:FDX) for the post Covid world, all of which should be good for the shareholder.

The "One FedEx" initiative will wrap the three current FedEx operating segments into one operating segment of which phase one will be the realigning of the company's executive officer structure, with phase 2 being the reporting of Express, Ground and Freight under one umbrella to begin on June 1, 2024 (fiscal year '25), or just after this next fiscal year, which began on June 1, 2023.

When FedEx reports their fiscal Q4 '23 on Tuesday, June 20th, the consensus estimates are expecting $4.89 in earnings per share on $22.8 billion in revenue for expected y.y declines of -29% and -7% respectively.

Here's the progression in the last 5 quarters of FDX financial results:

Rev y.y gro Op in y.y gro EPS y.y gro 5/23 q4 ( cons ets's) -7% -29% 2/23 q3 -6% -20% -27% 11/22 q2 -3% -28% -34% 8/22 q1 6% -18% -21% 5/22 q4 8% 14% 37% Click to enlarge

Source: earnings reports / valuation spreadsheet

The $4 billion in cost reductions that were announced with "FedEx One" were on schedule as of last quarter, and are expected to be concluded by fiscal year end May '25, or another 8 quarters from now.

As readers can see, FDX faces much easier compares from the 2nd half of calendar '23 forward, for the next 12 months.

FedEx's Trend in EPS and revenue revisions:

FDX EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv ) FDX revenue revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

Fiscal Q4 '23 ends with this earnings report on June 20th, 2023, so if we look at next year - fiscal '24 - FedEx is expected to grow EPS 24% for the fiscal year '24, on basically flat revenue growth i.e. $90.9 billion vs an expected $91.2 billion.

The $4 billion cost reduction plan looks like it will be the prime contributor to fiscal '24's expected healthy EPS growth.

Valuation:

While Morningstar puts a fair or intrinsic value on FDX of $218 - $220, I think the stock is closer to $300 in terms of fair value, or at the very least a range of $270 to $300.

Expected EPS growth over the next 3 years - fiscal '24 to '27 is expected to average 20%, while the stock is trading today around a 12x multiple for fiscal '24.

I've modeled the company since the 1990's and the valuation metric that has always been a reasonable accurate timing tool, is the "price-to-sales" or price-to-revenue for FDX.

The stock seems to peak over 1x revenue and tends to bottom - like it did last fall '22 - between 0.4x to 0.6x revenue. FDX is still trading at the lower end of its price-to-sales over the last 20 years, so I believe there is more upside to the stock.

At $229 - $230 the stock is still cheaper here, and believe it has at least 20% upside, particularly with the stronger economy and still decent global economic growth.

Obviously, that forecast would change with a recession becoming a reality, but it's been expected for 18 months and it's yet to reveal itself.

This article was written in March '23 on FDX and discusses the price-to-sales valuation metric in more detail. Here are a few more articles on FDX published in the last few years - here and here - showing I stayed too bullish on FDX during the pandemic.

Summary / conclusion:

Like Amazon (AMZN), FedEx saw a number of distortions during Covid which then reversed themselves and are now normalizing in what could be considered a "return-to-normal" economy.

FedEx, ecommerce, etc. is expected to be the secular growth driver for FedEx and the industry over the next 3 - 5 years, and that has moderated after the explosion in "work-from-home" during Covid. As we move into 2024 - 2025 we should start to see the "normalized" high-single-digit revenue growth and low teens EPS growth, once the cost reductions or expense savings are made permanent.

The biggest change in FedEx fundamentally is the ascension of Fred Smith to Executive Chairman at FedEx in the last year and the naming of Raj Subramaniam to the CEO position and Raj has moved quickly to realign FedEx's cost structure to the post Covid world.

It's a guess on my part, but I expect to see Express bear the brunt of the cost savings over the next few years as that division has been unable to leverage revenue growth over the last 5 - 10 years. Some sell-side analysts have occasionally written reports on how Express is a drag on FedEx's returns, but perhaps Fred Smith was slow to make changes.

To give readers some idea of the relevance of Express and Ground to total FedEx, Express accounts for about 50% of FedEx Corp's total revenue but a smaller proportion of operating income, while Ground is about 35% of FedEx Corp's total revenue, but typically accounts for more than 50% of total operating income.

A dollar invested in FedEx Ground is garnering a better return than $1 invested in Express, all other things equal, and this is finally being addressed.

One aspect to the cost savings and restructuring that I didn't like to hear was that FedEx Corp's operating margin target is still 10%, which in the 1990s and 2000s - whenever FedEx generated that operating margin - the stock was a better sell than a buy. I was hoping Raj Subramaniam and his team would lift that target operating margin with a leaner and meaner FedEx (perhaps a higher guide to the operating margin will come later).

In terms of the "macro", the much-forecasted recession that has been hailed by Wall Street firms has not materialized in the last 18 months and so I hesitated to buy the stock near the Sept '22 lows, since a company like FedEx tends to see a drag on returns when revenue growth slows. In this case, revenue growth did slow, but it wasn't because of the US economy or because of a US recession, so readers can posture and discount the prospects today for an expected recession on their own in the next 12 - 18 months.

FedEx (the stock) ticked $300 in late 2020 and then mid-2021 and I do think it will get back to those levels with restructuring.

Keep an eye on that price-to-sales metric, above 1x - 1.1x, the stock typically gets to be a better sell than a buy.