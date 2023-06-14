Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 14, 2023 4:29 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 14, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Bradway - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Salveen Richter

Good morning. Thanks everyone for joining us. I’m Salveen Richter, I cover Biotechnology at Goldman Sachs, and we're really pleased to have Bob Bradway, Chairman and CEO of Amgen with us. Bob maybe to start here, a lot of big themes and events that are playing out in healthcare, specifically with relation to biopharma. Perhaps you could start by just talking about the recent FTC move to block your proposed acquisition of Horizon. What are your thoughts on the cross-bundling agreement? How do you expect this to play out? And what gives you confidence that this deal will still close?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Robert Bradway

Well, first I'd say, we remain very excited about the opportunity of combining with Horizon. So the more we've gotten to know the company and the opportunity, the more enthusiastic we've become about our ability to add value by combining forces with them. So, I think in terms of our confidence in the law, we've been very clear and I would reiterate this morning that there are -- we don't believe there are any anti-competitive issues that just stand in the way of the two companies coming together. But obviously the FTC has a different point of view and fortunately we live in a land where there is a rule of law and the rule of law will have its day. And so, we're headed towards a hearing in the autumn and we'll look forward to having an opportunity to express our point of view and we will listen with interest to the FTC's point of view to try and better understand how it is they think that this is

