NVR, Inc.: Recession Fears Loom Over This Exceptional Homebuilder

Jun. 14, 2023 5:45 PM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR)LEN, PHM, TOL
The Pineapple Investor
Summary

  • NVR has displayed a remarkable track record of growth and profitability with consistent revenue increases and substantial free cash flow growth.
  • NVR's impressive return on equity (ROE) over the past decade, coupled with a solid balance sheet and successful share repurchase strategy, further highlight its effective management and financial strength.
  • Our valuation analysis suggests potential overvaluation of the stock, while concerns over inflation, interest rates, and economic downturn persist.

Home Construction

CDH_Design/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is a prominent US homebuilder that operates in the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking sectors. The company specializes in constructing and selling a variety of residential properties, including single-family homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings

NVR Revenue Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

NVR ROE Data

Data by Stock Analysis

NVR Tangible Book Value Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

NVR Share Repurchases Data

Data by Stock Analysis

NVR Total Return Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

Recession Risk Data

Data by Franklin Templeton

NVR Earnings Estimate Data

Data by Seeking Alpha

NVR DCF Data

Author's Work

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

