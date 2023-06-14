Hispanolistic

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) provides information technology solutions internationally. They work in two segments: Financing and Technology. In the financing segment, it engages in financing arrangements and primarily finances medical equipment, general office equipment, IT, and industrial machinery. In the technology segment, they provide hardware, subscription software, software assurance, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and various other services. PLUS recently posted solid FY23 and Q4 FY23 results. I will analyze its annual and quarterly results in this report. I believe it is a great investment opportunity. They are looking financially sound, and I believe they are undervalued. Hence I assign a buy rating on PLUS.

Financial Analysis

PLUS recently posted its FY23 and Q4 FY23 results. The total net sales for Q4 FY23 were $492.1 million, an increase of 9% compared to Q4 FY22. I think an 11.5% increase in service revenues due to an increase in managed services and increased sales in the technology and SLED end markets was the main reason behind the increase in its net sales. Its gross profit margin in Q4 FY23 was 26.9% which was 25.5% in Q4 FY22. I think the rise in gross margins resulted from higher margins from the sales of products in its technology segment. Their net income also rose by 35.5% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22.

PLUS's Investor Relations

The total net sales for FY23 were $2 billion, an increase of 13.5% compared to FY22. I believe outperformance in its technology segment was the main reason behind the surge. The revenues from the technology segment rose by 16.3% in FY23 compared to FY22. I think increased sales to customers in the SLED end markets were the major reason behind the revenue growth in its technology segment. Due to increased revenues and operating income, its net income also rose. Their net income increased by 13% in FY23 compared to FY22; in my opinion, PLUS performed excellent in FY23. Despite headwinds like challenges in the IT supply chain and high inflation, they managed to increase their sales and net income, which is impressive. Talking about FY24 expectations with inflation under control and with the easing of headwinds like IT supply chain challenges, I believe there is a high chance they might surpass its FY23 revenue, which might complement its share price in the coming quarters.

Technical Analysis

PLUS is trading at the $56.5 level. The stock price has been following a channel since 2021. Whenever the stock price touched the resistance line, it used to fall down and go towards the support line, and the cycle was repeated for two years, but recently the stock price has broken out of the channel pattern, as I have marked in the chart. In my opinion, the stock is looking bullish as it has given a breakout, and I believe the stock has the potential to reach its all-time high of $70. So I believe, based on the technical chart of PLUS, one can buy the stock for gains in the short term.

Should One Invest In PLUS?

Talking about its valuation. I will use P/E and EV / EBIT ratios to judge the firm's valuation. One can calculate the P/E ratio by dividing the company's stock price by its EPS and EV / EBIT ratio by dividing a firm's enterprise value by the EBIT. PLUS has a P/E (FWD) ratio of 12.3x compared to the sector ratio of 22.58x, and it has an EV / EBIT (FWD) ratio of 10.47x compared to the sector ratio of 18.53x. After looking at both financial ratios, I believe PLUS is undervalued, and looking at its significant revenue growth rate, I think its valuation is lower than it should be. If we take its P/E (FWD) ratio and divide it by its stock price, we get a forward EPS of $4.54, and I believe it can trade at a P/E ratio of 17x in the future. Hence this gives us a price target of $77, and even a P/E ratio of 17x is lower than the sectorial average. This reflects that the company has significant upside potential from the current price level, and its solid financial performance makes me believe it can trade at a relatively higher valuation in the future.

If we look at its financial performance over the past two financial years, they have performed quite well. Their revenues in FY22 and FY23 grew by 16% and 13.5%, respectively, and what is more impressive is that their performance came in when the IT industry was struggling, and the market conditions were not favorable for the IT industry, which shows their ability to perform in tough and adverse market conditions. I think with the easing of IT supply chain challenges and inflation under control; they might continue to perform well financially in FY24. So I believe despite performing well financially, their stock price is still not being appreciated. The current stock price is at the same level as it was in 2021, which means no returns in two years despite performing well. But the recent price action suggests that we might see a turnaround soon, and I discussed the price action in the technical analysis section. Hence looking at its strong financials, low valuation, and positive price action, I believe now is the right time to invest in PLUS.

The shareholding pattern of PLUS also looks healthy, with institutions owning more than 97% of the firm’s shares. I believe institutions should at least own 60% of the shares in a company because where institutions own maximum shares in a company, we see less volatility in its share price fluctuations.

Risk

A few important vendors account for a sizeable amount of its technology segment revenue. For the years ended March 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively, net sales from Cisco Systems' technology division accounted for around 40%, 39%, and 36% of those totals. For the previous three years, the combined net sales of NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Juniper Networks, Dell/EMC, and Arista Networks' products accounted for roughly 23% to 25% of the technology segment. Their supply chain could be affected by production delays or interruptions, including those brought on by financial instability or manufacturer bankruptcy, modifications to or additions to trade laws, duties or tariffs, currency fluctuations, and significant labor disputes like strikes that have an impact on any aspect of their vendors' businesses. Due to the shortage of raw materials or parts, shipping delays, and vendors' inability to accurately predict customer demand, manufacture enough products or parts, or obtain enough products or parts to meet customer demand, among other factors, they are experiencing product constraints. If companies face substantial supply chain interruptions, they might not be able to find substitute sources soon or at all, which could increase expenses, cause them to lose sales and customers, and negatively affect their financial situation and operational outcomes.

Bottom Line

Despite tough market conditions, they have delivered solid financial performance, and its growth rate has been solid. I think despite performing well, its share price is still not appreciated, but recently its stock price has given a breakout indicating a turnaround from the current level. In addition, I believe they are undervalued with great growth potential. Hence I assign a buy rating on PLUS.