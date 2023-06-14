Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPY: Moderate Gains In Store?

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust is primed to receive support from lower implied risk premiums amid an interest rate slowdown from the Federal Reserve.
  • Credit spreads were already retreating before the Fed's interest rate decision. Moreover, par rates have stabilized.
  • The Fed Valuation model and Shiller's P/E provide a juxtaposition.
  • Based on the interest rate cycle, capital scarcity might abate in early 2024, resulting in a more positive outlook on corporate earnings.
  • Risks remain. However, a broad-based analysis suggests that the S&P 500 and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust are potentially undervalued.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500's (SP500) year-to-date surge might have surprised many, as the talk of the town at the turn of the year was geared toward a sustained market drawdown until an interest rate pivot occurred. Nonetheless, here we

VBN

SPY Vs. S&P 500 Tracking (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

S&P 500 P/E (GuruFocus)

VBN

CAPE (GuruFocus)

VBN

U.S. Par Rates (NASDAQ)

VBN

CDS Spreads (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

VBN

S&P 500 Sector Exposure (State Street)

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

XLV's Moving Averages (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

U.S. Equity Risk Premiums Ending April 30 (marketriskpremia.com)

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.93K Followers
Discover Portfolio Management Guidance

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.