Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Thesis

Despite an impressive rally year to date, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock likely still has room to run. Positive developments like an end to the student loan payments pause and strong earnings justify the multiple expansion that SoFi has experienced recently.

Bull Thesis

I first covered SoFi in November last year, and the stock is up 87% since then compared to the S&P’s 14% return. Investors unfamiliar with SoFi or my bull thesis should first read my last article, since the bull thesis shared there is still mostly up-to-date.

In summary, SoFi’s high savings account APY (now 4.3%) has allowed it to attract new deposits and members, taking share from incumbent banks. Student loan payments (and by extension, refinancing) are set to resume within the next year. And these factors combined with generally strong execution have allowed SoFi to deliver multiple earnings beats, raise its guidance, and get closer to profitability.

In this article, I'll cover developments at SoFi since my last article, and discuss how they impact my bull thesis.

Student Loan Payments Resuming

One major factor in SoFi’s recent rally is that student loan payments are expected to resume in August of this year as a result of the debt ceiling deal. Although it may take 3-12 months after that for borrowers to actually be referred to delinquency, it’s very likely that SoFi’s student loan business will be back in full force sometime within the next 1-2 years.

As I shared in my last article, this business is unlikely to make a huge impact on revenue, but it’s very profitable and could increase operating income by as much as 50% in my estimates. That’s big news for a company which has struggled to achieve GAAP profitability. When considering this potential, a rally makes sense, although alone it's not enough to justify a full 80% rally.

Interest Rate Hikes

As I shared in my last article, SoFi has built a uniquely resilient business that can thrive in any interest rate environment. When rates rise, SoFi can use its lightweight operating model to offer best-in-class savings account interest rates and acquire customers from big banks. When interest rates fall, SoFi's loan refinancing businesses will begin to shine. It's likely that we're nearing the end of this rate hike cycle, but SoFi can keep outperforming either way.

The Banking Crisis

One reason why I believe that we're close to a peak in this rate hike cycle is that the banking sector has already seen more bank failures in terms of market cap than in any year since 2008. While this led to an outflow of deposits from some at-risk banks, SoFi has continued to see inflows, with deposits rising 39% over the last year. This proves the strength of the SoFi brand and indicates members' confidence in SoFi's balance sheet.

SoFi also moved quickly to address members' concerns by partnering with other banks to raise its FDIC deposit insurance from $250,000 to $2 million. This ensures that 97% of deposits are covered by FDIC insurance instead of 92%, and is another example of SoFi's strong execution.

Overall, I think that the failures of other banks will be neutral or positive for SoFi, which has been focused on acquiring high quality customers and developing a strong brand.

Loans Held For Sale

SoFi shared in their most recent earnings that they’re starting to hold loans they originate on their balance sheet instead of selling them to other investors. In fact, they didn't sell any loans in the last quarter and hardly sold any in the quarter before that.

Now that SoFi has a banking charter, I think it’s reasonable for them to hold loans funded by deposits. In this high interest rate environment, it's easy to believe that this approach will be more profitable than re-selling. Most large banks hold loans on their balance sheets for this reason.

However, most large banks value their loans based on the balance remaining on the loan, which is a simple and objective standard (although there is some subjectivity when considering delinquency, refinancing, variable rates, etc). On the other hand, over half of SoFi's assets are loans held for sale, which are valued by a third party based on their expected sale price. This is a subjective (and arguably optimistic) valuation approach.

Having loans held for sale is fine when loans are sold regularly, as this provides concrete data to back up the valuation estimates. However, with essentially no loan sales year to date, investors are worried that these loans held for sale are valued too optimistically. If that's true, SoFi's balance sheet could be less conservative than it appears, and in the worst case scenario SoFi could have trouble selling loans and even face liquidity issues as an unprofitable company.

I think this issue will likely resolve itself over the next few quarters, as SoFi historically didn't have issues selling loans and its balance sheet is conservative enough to withstand a mild revaluation of its loans. Still, this is a new risk that should be duly noted and considered. To resolve this issue, SoFi should either resume the sale of its loans or recategorize the ones it plans to hold long term.

The Management Team & Insider Buying

In my last article, I pointed out that while SoFi had been executing well, SoFi’s management team was somewhat new and unproven, and that this was a potential risk.

However, after two more quarters of strong execution, my confidence in the management team is very high. SoFi received a banking charter under new management, and it’s become clear that this move allowed them to significantly improve margins, withstand higher interest rates, and likely become profitable within the next year. Management also used the bank charter to offer new products like checking and savings accounts, which have grown rapidly.

Over the past six months - but really over the past couple years - management has proven that they will make the right moves at the right time. Meanwhile, CEO Anthony Noto has continued buying millions of dollars' worth of shares this year, pushing insider ownership above 1%. I believe that SoFi is in the right hands, and their actions this year have proven that.

Valuation

SoFi’s valuation has increased quite a bit this year, with its P/S increasing by over 80% since the start of the year. While a lot of that increase can be attributed to high expectations about student loans, it’s still fair to say that investors have less margin of safety now than they did when I wrote my last article in November.

It's possible that some of this rally is due to a short squeeze, as SoFi was/is a highly shorted stock with 14% short interest. While that's likely to cause short term volatility, I believe the current valuation is still reasonable when looking longer term.

Today, SoFi has a P/S of 5.2, compared to 3.6 for JPM, 2.6 for BAC, and 2.5 for WFC. It’s expected that SoFi will have a higher P/S than big banks because it’s growing faster, but at the time of my last article, SoFi’s P/S was similar to that of the big banks. While multiple expansion played into the thesis back then, that’s less the case today. Investors today are properly paying for SoFi’s higher growth potential, although I believe that some further multiple expansion is possible as the banking sector recovers from its current crisis.

It’s also worth noting that SoFi’s sequential growth has slowed to about 4%, which annualized is below my long term target CAGR of 20-25% for SoFi. Assuming that SoFi can continue to grow in the 20-25% range over the next decade, I believe that it could return 5-6x, which is much better than what the vast majority of other stocks available today offer. If SoFi’s growth falls a bit below 15%, then I expect it to return a market average 2-3x, which still isn’t bad.

Based on this, long term investors still have some margin of safety buying SoFi today, although not as much as they did prior to the incredible rally this year. If SoFi's growth continues to slow, its stock could now fall due to multiple contraction. But, I still think that investors buying SoFi today are more likely than not to be rewarded.

Conclusion

The bull thesis I shared for SoFi last November is still intact. If anything, it’s grown stronger with management reporting more earnings beats and student loan payments expected to resume soon.

While I am keeping an eye on SoFi’s valuation, slowing growth, and loans held for sale, I still believe that SoFi is a great stock to buy today.