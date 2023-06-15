Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Digital: Cyclical Value With Huge Merger Potential

Jun. 15, 2023 8:15 AM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.27K Followers

Summary

  • Western Digital has a 37% share in the hard drive market, and a possible merger of its Flash business with Kioxia could unlock shareholder value.
  • The company's revenue has declined due to a cyclical pullback in industry demand, but it has beaten expectations for the top and bottom line.
  • Activist firm Elliot management estimates following a merger or spin-off its equivalent share price could rise to over $100 per share, representing an ~150% upside.

Label of a 2 TB Hard Disk Drive

luxxtek

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is one of the big two suppliers of hard disk drives [HDDs] with approximately a 37% market share, along with Seagate, according to data from Statista. The company is facing a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape (Omdia and Elliot Management data)

Cloud Revenue Western Digital

Cloud Revenue (Q3,FY23 results)

Client Revenue

Client Revenue (Q3,FY23)

Hard Drive Revenue

Hard Drive Revenue (Q3,FY23)

Flash Revenue

Flash Revenue (Q3,FY23)

Western Digital Stock valuation 1

Western Digital Stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Western Digital stock valuation 2

Western Digital stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.27K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in WDC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.