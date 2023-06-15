IdealPhoto30

This weekend my son and I decided to go the local Regal Cinema - owned by Realty Income Corporation (O) – to watch the new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie.

I’m not much of a moviegoer these days, but I decided I needed to take a much-needed break after recently finishing the manuscript for my new REITs For Dummies book (iREIT on Alpha members get a free copy).

This theater is the last mega-screen property in my hometown, as most of the others have been bulldozed.

In fact, around 20 years ago, I demolished a theater in order to develop a Barnes & Noble (which is still in business). I also built a theater for Carmike (around 15 years ago) nearby, which has since been flattened for a new Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) storage property.

While I’m certainly no expert in movie theaters, I can attest to the fact that there was a massive over-supply of screens in the U.S., and Covid-19 has helped to rationalize the amount of existing space.

This is why I’ve been bearish with regard to EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and the primary reason I’ve resisted (to date) the urge the invest hard-earned capital into that REIT. I was bearish before Covid-19, and that recommendation (to avoid) paid off:

Now before I get into the weeds regarding EPR, let me tell you about Transformers…

EPR Properties

EPR Properties is an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in experiential and educational real estate. Their experiential portfolio focuses on properties that feature leisure and recreational activities that offer affordable entertainment and social experiences such as movie theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums, eat and play facilities, amusement parks, gaming properties, and ski resorts.

Their educational portfolio includes private schools and early childhood education centers which are legacy investments and are expected to be disposed of over time.

At year-end 2022, EPR’s experiential real estate portfolio covered roughly 20 million square feet and was 97.2% leased and their educational real estate portfolio covered approximately 1.4 million square feet and was 100% leased. EPR’s acquisitions are primarily structured as triple-net leases which require their tenants to pay expenses related to the operation and maintenance of the property.

Property Types

EPR’s largest property type is movie theaters with 172 properties that makes up 41% of their adjusted EBITDAre, followed by eat and play venues with 56 properties that makes up 24%, and attractions such as water and amusement parks that contributes 11% of their adjusted EBITDAre.

Their smaller categories of experiential properties include ski resorts, lodging, fitness, gaming, and cultural centers. In total, EPR’s experiential portfolio contributes 93% of their adjusted EBITDAre while their educational portfolio contributes 7%.

Tenants

EPR has a high level of concentration within their top 10 tenants and moreover a high level of concentration in movie theaters. Three out of their top four tenants operate movie theaters (AMC, Regal, and Cinemark), which combined makes up 32.9% of their total revenue, while their top 10 tenants make up 65.1% of their total revenue as of the end of the first quarter.

Movie Theaters

One of the biggest risks I see with EPR is their concentration in movie theaters.

During the pandemic most movie theaters were closed, which resulted in a significant hit to their operations. Since the reopening, movie theaters have recovered to some extent, but box office sales are still approximately 35% below their pre-pandemic levels.

User adoption of streaming services has played a role in the slow recovery as well as production delays, movies that went straight to streaming, and the timing of film releases. Between the pandemic and streaming related issues, movie theater operators have struggled over the past several years.

In late 2022 Regal Entertainment’s parent company Cineworld Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Regal Entertainment is EPR’s third largest tenant and contributes 12.8% of their total revenue. Due to the uncertainty in the industry, several of EPR’s theater tenants' revenues are recognized on a cash-basis including their top tenant AMC and their third largest tenant Regal Cinemas.

Additionally, movie theater rent coverage dropped from 1.7x in 2019 to 1.3x as of the end of 2022. EPR stated that they intend to significantly reduce their exposure to movie theaters by limiting new investments and pursuing dispositions of movie theater properties when it is advantageous to do so.

Debt Metrics

EPR has solid debt metrics with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.0x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 54.65%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.4x.

EPR has approximately $2.8 billion in total debt, all of which is either at a fixed rate or fixed through interest rate swaps, and 99% of their debt is unsecured.

Their debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.3% and a weighted average term to maturity of 5 years. Plus, they have approximately $1.1 billion in total liquidity with no debt maturities in 2023 and minimal maturities in 2024.

Earnings

EPR has had a blended adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) growth rate of 2.85% over the last 10 years, but that number includes the drastic decline in AFFO of 65% in 2020.

When looking at the pre-pandemic numbers (2013 – 2019) the AFFO growth rate improves to 6.11%.

Analysts expect moderate AFFO growth with projections of 2% growth in 2023, less than 1% in 2024, and 3% growth in 2025. While EPR’s earnings have been recovering since the pandemic, their 2022 AFFO per share of $4.89 is still under their 2019 AFFO per share of $5.42.

Dividend

EPR delivered positive dividend growth up until the pandemic when they had to cut the dividend by 66%. They cut the dividend again the following year by less than 1% but then increased it by 116% in 2022.

While it is encouraging that they more than doubled the dividend rate in 2022, the dividend paid in 2022 is still well below the dividend they paid in 2019.

While it’s understandable why EPR needed to cut its dividend in 2020, it is also a reflection of management’s decision to exclusively invest in experiential real estate and more particularly their heavy concentration within the movie theater industry.

Many REITs were able to maintain or increase their dividend during the pandemic due to the diversity and essential nature of their properties.

Valuation

EPR pays a 7.28% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 66.46% as of the end of 2022. The stock trades at a P/AFFO multiple of 9.18x which is well below their normal AFFO multiple of 13.47x.

However, when looking at their estimated net asset value (“NAV”) of $47.65, the stock is only trading at a slight discount with a P/NAV of 0.95x.

If EPR trades back up to its 5-year normal AFFO multiple of 12.7x, it would result in a total annual return of 31.05% if held until the end of 2024.

However, analysts project AFFO growth to be moderate and there is more risk associated with EPR than many of its net-lease peers due to the high level of concentration they have in the movie theater industry.

Although it could happen, I’m not too concerned about another pandemic in the near term, but I am concerned about the uncertainty in how streaming will impact movie theaters going forward.

Most importantly, EPR’s cost of capital is problematic, which means the quality of new acquisitions appears to be sub-prime.

Equity Yield (based on AFFO):

EPR: 10.8%

SRC: 8.9%

WPC: 7.6%

O: 6.5%

EPRT: 6.4%

FCPT: 6.3%

VICI: 6.3%

ADC: 5.9%

Also, EPR is rated BB+ by S&P which means the company has a higher debt cost than most peers:

EPR: BB+

VICI: BBB-

ADC: BBB

SRC: BBB

WPC: BBB+

O: A-

Thus, to generate growth EPR must take on more incremental risk, which simply means that the company must purchase assets at higher cap rates and lease to lower quality tenants.

“In 2023, cap rates continue to be in the 8% range. Greg Zimmerman - Executive Vice President and CIO.

We have EPR’s WACC pegged at around 8%, which means the REIT must acquire properties at high 8% cap rates in order to achieve any external growth. This means you are investing in a junk-rated REIT that invests in junk-rated properties.

And you know what that means when we’re in a recession right?

You don't want to be buying junk-rated REITs right now, especially as we enter another recession...

EPR is yielding 7.2%, and we recommend avoiding the common shares and instead consider the preferred shares (EPR.PE or EPR.PC).

While EPR has shown signs of recovery and is trading at a discount to its normal valuation, I think there are better risk-adjusted returns to be had since many REITs are currently trading at a discount and offer more diversification and safety. At iREIT, we rate EPR a SELL.