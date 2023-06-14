kojihirano

Investment Summary

The trend of reshoring manufacturing back to the US is starting to shape and a company like CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) can heavily benefit from this as a transportation company that operates a comprehensive rail network in the United States. With its extensive rail system, CSX provides essential freight transportation services across various industries, including agriculture, energy, chemicals, automotive, and intermodal transportation.

I think that right now is a great time to get into transportation companies in the US given the most likely high demand they will see from various sources given increased manufacturing in the US. With CSX having a fair multiple (in my opinion) of around 16 right now, it offers plenty more reward than risk buying at the prices. CSX is heavily investing in establishing itself in new regions to grow and solidify both margins and cash flows. CSX is rated a buy from me.

Strong Growth Plan

As mentioned, CSX is expanding its portfolio rapidly and is targeting 20 new sites, primarily on the eastern side of the US. Besides that, they also have over 500 projects concerning the development of robust pipelines, all in an effort to establish themselves as the primary rail company in the country.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

Much of the investment case around the company is benefiting from this growing trend of reshoring manufacturing back to the US, but what has been a tailwind for the company is actually coal shipments. They noted in a recent presentation a 21% YoY increase in coal shipments. The shipments and demand for coal seem to be slowly on the rise, as we can't quite get rid of the need for it. It's still a necessary part of our society to generate energy and CSX for example will continue to benefit from its existence in my view.

Volume Change (Investor Presentation)

Much of the appeal of companies like CSX to be used for shipments is the fact they heavily cut down on the supply chain, they act almost as a sole delivery of goods, as opposed to something needed to be shipped from abroad that changes travel ways several times. If there is a stop in any of those exchanges delays happen and we experience once again what we had in 2020. I am bullish on the rail industry in the US as demand strengthens and CSX is capitalizing on this by growing cash flows and bolstering shareholder value, through raised dividends and continuous buybacks for example.

Quarterly Result

The last report by the company showed them able to grow at a good rate as they are capitalizing from the volume growth they are experiencing, driven primarily by coal. Revenues reached $3.71 billion for the quarter, a 9% YoY increase. But the pricing gains in Q1 of 2023 helped grow the margins at a good rate, which helped the bottom line outperform the top line and EPS grew 23% YoY. The stabilizing market environment should be a benefit to CSX in my opinion as it will help them streamline their costs further and maintain margins more efficiently.

Q1 Highlights (Q1 Report)

Looking at the full year for 2023, CSX sees revenues growing in the low single digits. Now I don’t expect them to be seeing revenue growth like a tech company perhaps would. CSX is well established and price hikes aren't that easy to pass on to customers. Instead, the growth is seen with expanding margins and steadily increasing cash flows which at a large percentage gets passed on to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. CSX is still noting inflationary pressure and that it could be impacting margins. So because of this, I think a disappointment in the margins in coming quarters could be the reason for a multiple compression.

2023 Guidance (Investor Presentation)

Just quickly looking at the cash flows for the quarter, they reached $816 million, down from $976 million the year prior. Whilst this decrease doesn't make the outlook any more optimistic, the primary decrease in cash flows seems to be the additions of properties, which accounted for a negative $443 million in the quarter, up from $331 million in Q1 of 2022. Going into Q2 the year I would like to see an improvement in the cash flows to help make the bullish case for the company even stronger.

Risks

The most prominent risk facing the company is something they have noted themselves, inflationary pressure. This seems to be driving the lower intermodal revenue the company had. As international demand softens it hurts the earnings and revenues of the company a fair bit and this was reflected in the last quarter too. But CSX seems to have hedged slightly against this as they entered into several direct partnerships.

Looking at the remained of the year, CSX seems optimistic they can grow customers and sees the segment even improving in the second half of the year. I am confident in the long-term for CSX, but I do see a disappointment in this part of the business being a cause for a revaluation of the company. I don’t think they would deserve the multiple they have, and if growth is clearly stagnating, a p/e around 13-14 might be more appropriate to help reflect the situation.

Financials

Moving over to the finances of the company they have seen a decline in the cash position, going from $1.9 billion to around $1.3 billion. A decrease that has helped the total assets experience a QoQ decline. This decrease does make the long-term debts of the company slightly worrying, with nearly 14x as much debt as cash at hand, CSX needs to maintain strong FCF to help pay off any current liabilities they have.

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

I think the balance sheet is a point of improvement for the company. Looking at the company in the same sector, Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has a higher multiple around 19 right now. Which I think is because of the better balance sheet they have. If CSX can improve its financials and make debt less threatening then I think an uptick in the multiple will happen. To stress the importance of CSX maintaining margins, the net debt/EBITDA ratio sits around 2.23 right now, and if they experience a decrease in the EBITDA margins then I fear a strong case could be made that dividends won't be increased and that buybacks will need to slow down. To conclude, I think the financials of CSX have some good things and certainly some areas where there could be improvements.

Valuation & Wrap Up

CSX Corporation is a strong bet on the growing trend and demand for rail transportation in the US. As they are an established company in the sector there they are directly benefiting from the increase of manufacturers returning to the US to set up shop. But it is not only that which is driving growth, 21% YoY in coal volumes also helped ensure Q1 of 2023 was a successful quarter. Making note of a company in the same industry, CNI comes to mind which currently has a higher p/e which I think can be attributed to their financial position which makes them able to strongly leverage it and invest accordingly. Where I see the benefit with CSX would be the upside potential here if the market decided it should be valued in line with peers. The p/e right now around 16 is below the sector average and a company like CNI. Paying 16x forward earnings offers in my view right now more upside to an investment in the short to medium term than going with CNI for example.

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

I think the company is at a fair price right now and could offer solid returns over the coming years. The margins are important to preserve as they will help drive shareholder value here. The maintenance of a strong FCF will ensure a good dividend is kept up and shares are being bought back at an acceptable rate. Given all that, I think CSX is a buy at this price.