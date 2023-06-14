Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSX Corporation: The Rail Industry Is Benefiting From Reshoring

Jun. 14, 2023 6:38 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
Summary

  • CSX Corporation, a US transportation company, is poised to benefit from the reshoring of manufacturing and increased demand for rail transportation services.
  • The company is expanding its portfolio, targeting 20 new sites and over 500 projects to establish itself as the primary rail company in the US.
  • CSX's financials show room for improvement, but the company is considered a buy at its current price due to its growth potential and strong market position.

Railroad locomotive at dusk

kojihirano

Investment Summary

The trend of reshoring manufacturing back to the US is starting to shape and a company like CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) can heavily benefit from this as a transportation company that operates a comprehensive rail network

The market position the company has

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

The change in volumes for the company

Volume Change (Investor Presentation)

Some highlights from the Q1 report

Q1 Highlights (Q1 Report)

The 2023 guidance the company has issued

2023 Guidance (Investor Presentation)

The assets and liabilites for the company

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

The stock chart the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
262 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

