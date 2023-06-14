Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chart Industries: Mr. Market Needs Constant Reassurance

Jun. 14, 2023 7:03 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLS.PB, IR1 Comment
Long Player
Summary

  • Constant message delivery appears to influence stock prices by preventing a lot of worries from "taking hold."
  • Chart Industries, Inc. management has earnings "certainty" to help offset the risk of leverage from the Howden deal.
  • Management does not lose a material amount of orders from the backlog.
  • Chart Industries sales and earnings for the current year are reasonably certain.  There could be some sales delayed into the first quarter.  But sales are not lost.
  • Most likely fiscal year 2024 is at least halfway "nailed down" for Chart Industries at this point in the current fiscal year.
A hydrogen pipeline illustrating the transformation of the energy sector towards to ecology, carbon neutral, secure and independent energy sources to replace natural gas. 3d rendering

Petmal

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on June 7, 2023.)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) management appears to understand that the market needs the same message repeated "constantly" to overcome apprehensiveness about the situation. Mr. Market has long focused on leverage. But

Chart Industries Guidance Reaffirmation Fiscal Year 2024

Chart Industries Guidance Reaffirmation Fiscal Year 2024 (Chart Industries June 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Chart Industries Market Growth Trends As Of Right Now

Chart Industries Market Growth Trends As Of Right Now (Chart Industries June 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Chart Industries Combined Sales Effort Example

Chart Industries Combined Sales Effort Example (Chart Industries June 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Chart Industries Deleveraging And Other Balance Sheet Activities

Chart Industries Deleveraging And Other Balance Sheet Activities (Chart Industries June 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Long Player
