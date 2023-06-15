Vera Tikhonova

Considering competitive dynamics in the automotive industry, further reinforced by the BEV transition risk, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock appears very expensive - valued at an EV/EBIT for FY 2024 of around x15, versus ~x12 for the industry median. Ford's valuation premium on EV/EBIT looks even more questionable when reflecting on the company's laggard position in (1) EV mix/ volume, (2) C.A.S technology (Connected, Autonomous / Automated and Shared), as well as (3) operating profitability.

Ramp Up may Disappoint To The Downside

Ford targets an EV production ramp up of 2 million units by 2026, which compares to approximately ~600,000 units target for year-end 2023. In order to pave the way for 2026 target, the company has estimated that 2024 CAPEX may jump to $10-11 billion, up about more than 20% YoY from the projected investment range of $8-9 billion for 2023.

Now, while I do not want to challenge the assumption that Ford's EV ramp up requires lots of CAPEX, I would like to challenge the 2 million units by 2026 target, which would imply a faster EV ramp up than what has been achieved by Tesla (TSLA). With that frame of reference, I would like to point attention to research by BNP Paribas' James Picariello CFA and Jake Scholl, who mapped Ford's EV ramp up against competitors' as highlighted in the graph below (see RHS graphic).

BNP Paribas Equity research

In general, Ford's sales targets for 2026 appear excessively optimistic, targeting a global production of 5.6 million units. Investors should consider that the realization of this target would imply an estimated ~16% market share for Ford, which currently is at ~13%, and trending down -- due to intensifying competition with both EV new market entrants and legacy ICE carmakers.

For context on profitability: During the first quarter 2023, Ford reported a widening of losses in its EV operations, which amounted to $722 million compared to $380 million for the same period the previous year, while the company's traditional car business (Blue/ ICE and Pro/ Commercial) recorded earnings of $2.6 billion. For FY 2023, it is anticipated that Ford's EV business will accumulate approximately $3 billion in losses.

Supply Agreements For Lithium A Positive

In context of Ford's Capital Markets Day, management announced a series of new agreements to secure lithium supply in order to meet the EV production objective of about 2 million EVs annually by the year 2026. One deal is with Albemarle (ALB) -- whereby ALB will provide Ford with over 100,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide, which is equivalent to approximately 3 million EVs. This supply arrangement, however, is set to start in 2026 only, and end by 2030 already. A second deal is with SQM -- although specific details regarding the volume of supply were not disclosed, the agreement encompasses the provision of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate to Ford. A third deal is with Compass Minerals, who committed to supply Ford with up to 14,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate, with deliveries scheduled to commence after 2025. Lastly, a fourth deal is with Nemaska Lithium, who entered into an agreement to supply Ford with 13,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year for a duration of 11 years.

Ford Is Lagging The M.a.a.S. Trend

Ford CEO Jim Farley has hinted that in the future, very little money will likely be made from selling cars, and most of the value in the automotive industry will be accumulated through selling recurring services, such as software and access to charging. This commentary is in line with Elon Musk's prediction, and makes perfect sense, in my opinion. However, while Ford has likely correctly identified the value drivers, the company is far from being in a pole position to capture value through recurring services.

Have you ever heard about Ford developing and commercializing amazing technology; or taking leadership in the race for autonomous driving? Personally, I have not. So, while Ford may in the future push for more tech/ software development to provide recurring services in the age of Mobility as a Service (M.a.a.S.), the company will likely have a hard time to catch up with competitors, which also includes players like Google (GOOG) and NVIDIA (NVDA). In any case, the necessary R&D push will likely pressure Ford's FCF for years to come, paired with an uncertain payoff at the end of the tunnel.

With regards to charging network, Ford has recently made an announcement that it will be joining Tesla's supercharging network, receiving access to about 12,000 Superchargers in North America. While the collaboration with Tesla has clearly a positive impact on Ford customer's user experience for EVs, the collaboration also highlights that Ford is a laggard in M.a.a.S. the thesis that value is accumulating elsewhere -- with businesses who have the technology and position to sell recurring services such as charging. In addition, also General Motors (GM) received access to the Tesla charging infrastructure, thus neutralizing any competitive advantage that Ford management may advertise to shareholders.

Bloomberg

Ford's Margins Are Lower Vs. Peers'

In my opinion, investors are right to highlight declining EBIT margins in the automotive industry and the challenges faced by traditional ICE carmakers, such as the risks associated with the transition to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Elon Musk's price competition, and the broader cyclical risks stemming from factors like decreasing consumer sentiment, inflation, and high interest rates. Consensus estimates paint the picture accordingly: Earnings expectations for Ford's FY 2024 EPS have steadily fallen since Q1 2022, now being anchored around $1.65 (Source: Refinitiv).

Refinitiv

That said, I would like to point out that Ford's margins offer even less room to absorb profitability pressure than peers. Referencing an equity research report by Societe Generale, I would like to point out that Ford's adjusted EBIT margin in FY 2022 stood at 8.4%, materially lower than Stellantis' (STLAP) adjusted EBIT margin of 16.4%, and also lower than General Motors' respective margin of 10.1%. Needless to say, Ford is also lagging Tesla, which currently posts an EBIT margin of approximately 15%.

Societe Generale Equity Research

Valuation - One Of The few Metrics Where Ford Is A Leader

While Ford is lagging in terms of fundamentals, including technology and profitability, the company is leading in the one area where equity investors should not want companies to lead - valuation.

Societe Generale Equity Research

Ford is currently priced at an enterprise value of about ~$150 billion. Assuming that the cyclical adjusted operating profitability of Ford is somewhere around $12.5 billion -- Ford maintained its 2023 guidance of between $9 billion and $11 billion in adjusted EBIT -- I see Ford priced at a ~x12 EV/EBIT (versus x1.5 EV/EBIT for Stellantis).

Reflecting on Ford's laggard position in electrification and M.a.a.S, paired with a clouded macro outlook (remember, the automotive industry is highly cyclical), I would propose a ~x8 EV/EBIT as more appropriate, implying an enterprise value of approximately $100-$110 billion. And with Ford's net debt at $111 billion, I see little room for equity investors to make money here. Or in other words, aligning my commentary with CEO Farley's statement (emphasis added)...

I’m not here to tell you that we’re undervalued, you’ll make your own decision

I say ...

I’m not here to tell you that Ford is overvalued, you’ll make your own decision

Conclusion

In summary, I am skeptical that Ford delivers on its ambitious volume targets for 2026, which would require a very aggressive EV ramp up and a significant increase in market share. In addition, the company's profitability has been hampered by losses in its EV operations, while its lagging position in EVs and M.a.a.S. technologies poses challenges in capturing recurring service value.

With that frame of reference, Ford's margins are lower compared to its peers, and Ford's current valuation of ~x12 EV/EBIT offers investors little upside to be excited about risk/ reward set up, in my opinion.

Ford stock has underperformed YTD, being down about 3%, as compared to a gain of close to 4% for the S&P 500 (SP500) ...

Seeking Alpha

... and I continue to see Ford as an underperformer going forward, until either the valuation set up improves, or management actions support more confidence in FY 2026 targets.