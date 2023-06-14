Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 14, 2023
RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack Drapacz - SVP, IR

Rob Dawson - President and CEO

Peter Yin - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the RF Industries Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jack Drapacz. Sir, the floor is yours.

Jack Drapacz

Thank you operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to RF Industries second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call. With me on today's call are RF Industries President and CEO, Rob Dawson; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Yin.

Before I turn the call over to Rob and Peter, I'd like to have a few quick items. This afternoon, RF Industries issued a press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. That results - excuse me, that release is available on the company's website at rfindustries.com. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I want to remind everyone that during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that except for the historical statements, statements on this call today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used, the words anticipate, believe, expect, intend, future and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the outcomes contained in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these forward-looking statements to

