Ninoon

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on May 29, 2023.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) followed the excellent news about Prospect Medical Holdings (“Prospect”) with some debt progress news. More than half of the value of anticipated Australian property sales have closed, with the rest expected to close in the current reporting period.

Medical Properties Trust Management Answers To Short Sellers' Talking Points (Medical Properties Trust June 6, 2023, Investor Update)

The sale of the Australian properties was achieved at roughly the price paid. This sale allowed some near-term debt due issues to be resolved without a major financial change (or a slight improvement).

But more to the point, the sale continued the process of debunking an Internet argument that management originally overpaid for a lot of properties. The history as currently revised by management demonstrates that management is doing just fine when it sells properties.

Management can sell properties during periods of market uncertainty (or upsets), or management can sell when it receives a decent offer. But the overall record appears to be positive. This is in sharp contrast with the lingering narrative about overpayments.

Overpayments would produce a lot of losses (and big ones at that) sooner or later. Those implied losses are not happening.

Debt

The term loan associated with these properties (the "Australian Properties") should be fully repaid when all the transactions are completed. Management originally stated that the earliest debt due after these transactions would then be moved to 2025.

Medical Properties Trust Interest Rate Fixed And Variable Proportions (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Guide)

The actions taken by management to repay those loans will still have a large percentage of the loans shown above as fixed. Therefore, despite arguments to the contrary, much of the interest expense does not change. Of the small amount that is variable (shown above), it would take a huge interest rate change that is not anticipated by even the worst pessimistic view to have a sizable result upon quarterly results.

That means the any argument about interest rate exposure really does not have a reasonable foundation. Since management is repaying all the debt due until the 2025 debt due amounts, there is no need for management to refinance any debt unless it chooses to do so.

There are some that argue that the deals done with the past interest rates cannot be done again in the current interest rate environment. But that argument cannot be extended to state that another type of deal cannot be done. In the future (for leases that equal the value of the property), the deals would of course be done at a lower level to accommodate interest rates. Another way to do deals is to require enough cash down or to restrict the percentage of value loaned so that a sound cash flow situation is achieved.

Those of us who purchased houses back in the 1970's, when a 14% or so mortgage rate was common, knew that deals were getting done (even if the interest rates were "no fun"). But markets rarely close down. Their costs of doing business can vary. But "as long as you have the tickets" and can otherwise meet requirements, most markets are always open for business.

Medical Properties Trust Debt Due Schedule (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Supplemental Material)

Consider this the latest "before picture" that has, of course, a short argument about debt due and, more importantly, how the model will fall apart in the future.

Medical Properties Trust Revised Debt Schedule Assuming Proposed Property Sales Closings Occur (Medical Properties Trust June 2023, Investor Update Presentation)

Consider this the update to the proposed debt structure that will soon come into being as anticipated future closings unfold.

Clearly, as shown above, the 2025-2027 period has the most debt due. Should the current interest rate environment persist that long, then there could be some issues. Most likely some properties would be sold, and others would be kept and refinanced. Management has at least 18 months to plan before the 2025 debt is due, which should be plenty of time.

But there is no reason for management to "sit there and take it." Investors can expect management to continue to do deals in the current interest rate environment that will likely become more valuable when interest rates head back down. If interest rates do manage to stay high (not likely), then management undoubtedly will adjust the business strategies accordingly.

The whole reason that interest rates are rising now is to get inflation expectations out of the economy. Generally, expectations do not last that long without severe economic mismanagement that we have historically rarely seen. The current attitude towards balancing the budget and reducing the deficit are very bullish for lower interest rates.

Medical Properties Trust Rent Coverage By Operator (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Supplemental Materials)

The Prospect recapitalization announcement likely means that the 1.0 shown above will increase in the future. This will improve the MPW debt ratio coverage (which is a big concern to debt ratings agencies) and also improve the dividend coverage ratio as Prospect again begins to pay its bills.

The Prospect announcement included guidance that Prospect would begin partial payments in September and full payments early next fiscal year. Investors should also expect that sales will augment cash flow to provide for dividend coverage. I know that the main measures of interest rate coverage are AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) and FFO in this industry. But when there is an argument about cash available to pay the dividend, then that argument has to look at all cash sources to be consistent.

There has always been a fear that Medical Properties Trust will in effect liquidate by selling properties and paying out "too much cash." But investors can cover that issue be reinvesting whatever they deem as "too much." The current market price of the stock is way too cheap for the future business prospects.

Medical Properties Trust Growth Construction Projects (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Materials)

The projects shown above will replace some of the income lost to sales. When these are combined with the small purchases made lately, there is a sizable (but by no means complete) offset to the potential earnings decline from sales.

Key Takeaways

Management has made good progress with any debt due by simply paying it off rather than refinancing it at higher rates. Management has done so without incurring huge losses despite rising interest rates. The remaining debt will be largely fixed without any material debt due until 2025.

Management has made some small purchases this fiscal year. To me, that indicates that the market is still "open for business." Any large transactions would have to be done to fit current business conditions. The prices or values available for lease would, of course, be lower than when interest rates were lower. But deals can still be done. Markets rarely close down. But the costs of doing business will vary considerably.

Meanwhile the announcement that Prospect has recapitalized has now increased the safety of the dividend. Partial Prospect payments are expected in September with full payments beginning in early 2024. In the meantime, management has not only cash from operating activities, but also any cash generated through the sales (both announced and anticipated) to pay a dividend.

Any dividend cuts would likely have little to do with debt issues themselves. Instead, a dividend cut would reflect a new priority arrangement. Those kind of dividend cuts, that are not reflective of financial distress, tend to come back very quickly. The business itself appears to be doing what management guided. Therefore, the short arguments for overpayments and dividend cuts are losing their effect as management continues to undercut short arguments through their actions.

Clearly, the current Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock price and the dividend rate reflect heightened risk. But management appears to be meeting one challenge after another. Therefore, for those who can be patient, MPW is a stock to consider as a strong somewhat speculative buy. The recovery potential far outweighs the downside risk (as it has for some time) with Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock.