Medical Properties Trust: Stock Rises As Dividend And Debt Issues Fade

Jun. 15, 2023 7:00 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)6 Comments
Long Player
Summary

  • Tenant Prospect Medical Holdings' recapitalization should mean a safer dividend and more cash available for debt servicing by Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
  • Debt should be repaid through the end of fiscal year 2024.
  • Most Medical Properties debt is fixed or hedged, so it is in effect fixed.
  • The management model will likely work in a higher interest rate environment if higher rates persist.
  • Expect Medical Properties Trust management to continue to meet guidance, while undercutting short seller arguments.
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on May 29, 2023.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) followed the excellent news about Prospect Medical Holdings (“Prospect”) with some debt progress news. More than half of the value of anticipated

Medical Properties Trust Management Answers To Short Sellers' Talking Points

Medical Properties Trust Management Answers To Short Sellers' Talking Points (Medical Properties Trust June 6, 2023, Investor Update)

Medical Properties Trust Interest Rate Fixed And Variable Proportions

Medical Properties Trust Interest Rate Fixed And Variable Proportions (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Guide)

Medical Properties Trust Debt Due Schedule

Medical Properties Trust Debt Due Schedule (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Supplemental Material)

Medical Properties Trust Revised Debt Schedule Assuming Proposed Property Sales Closings Occur

Medical Properties Trust Revised Debt Schedule Assuming Proposed Property Sales Closings Occur (Medical Properties Trust June 2023, Investor Update Presentation)

Medical Properties Trust Rent Coverage By Operator

Medical Properties Trust Rent Coverage By Operator (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Supplemental Materials)

Medical Properties Trust Growth Construction Projects

Medical Properties Trust Growth Construction Projects (Medical Properties Trust First Quarter 2023, Earnings Supplemental Materials)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

