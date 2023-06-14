Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIER's Everyday Price Index Declines Slightly In May 2023

American Institute For Economic Research
Summary

  • AIER’s Everyday Price Index fell 0.09 percent in May 2023 after rising for three of the first four months of this year.
  • One June 13th, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May 2023 Consumer Price Index.
  • Prices of headline CPI constituents declining to the greatest extent over that same time period were energy prices broadly, most notably in gasoline.
  • Core CPI saw its largest price increases in shelter, used cars and trucks, motor vehicle insurance, apparel, and personal care items.

Downwards glowing red arrow on grey statistic grid background

Gearstd

By Peter C. Earle

AIER’s Everyday Price Index (EPI) fell 0.09 percent in May 2023 after rising for three of the first four months of this year. At its current level, 284.1, the EPI is up 1.4 percent on a year-over-year (May 2022 to

AIER Everyday Price Index vs. Consumer Price Index (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NSA' title='National Storage Affiliates Trust'>NSA</a>)

CPI

Bloomberg Finance, LP

CPI

Source: Bloomberg Finance, LP

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

