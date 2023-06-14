Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Shocker: FOMC Hits Pause Button, But Signals 2 More Hikes In 2023

Summary

  • The Fed paused at its June meeting this week but signaled two more interest rate hikes coming in 2023.
  • Risk-free rates are likely to hit a range of 5.5% to 5.75% this year, and the Fed hasn't shown any eagerness to cut.
  • What does this mean? It means interest rates will be higher and credit will be tighter than expected going forward.
  • How the Fed's interest rate decisions affect your portfolio, and how to draw comparisons among cash, bonds, and stocks.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

June's FOMC meeting brought traders the long-awaited pause in the Fed's interest rate hiking campaign. However, the pause came with a kicker– FOMC members raised their projections for this year's inflation and raised their projections for interest rates for 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Fed's

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.44K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

