The Fed Will Fight Inflation At The Expense Of Economic Growth

Tanarch

Earlier today, the Federal Reserve announced its decision to keep the Fed funds rate at its current benchmark of 5% to 5.25%. The mark moves for the first time in 15 months the committee has not increased interest rates. In the press release, the Fed stated that “inflation remains elevated” and “the committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.” With that, the Fed announced its intention to increase interest rates by 50 basis points later this year through its new economic projections, but the market is slow to accept the new reality.

The Fed’s economic projections continue to show the lengths the committee is willing to take to battle the persistent problem of inflation. The Fed now projects a benchmark rate of 5.6% by the end of this year, up 50 basis points from the March projection and 550 basis points higher than what was projected in March 2021. The Fed also increased their 2024 and 2025 rate projections by 30 basis points, signifying that normal interest rates are still at least two and a half years out.

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve does have runway to continue increasing interest rates. GDP growth continues to exceed the committee’s expectations. In fact, the Fed raised its 2023 GDP forecast from 0.4% to 1%. Consequently, the committee reduced its growth expectations for 2024 and 2025. This signals that the Fed is committed to fighting inflation, even at the expense of economic growth remaining below normal for an extended period.

Federal Reserve

The labor market also continues to outperform the Fed’s expectations. For 2023, the committee revised its unemployment estimates down from 4.5% to 4.1%. The committee also shaved 0.1% off its 2024 and 2025 projections, too. It’s important to note that 2023-2025 unemployment projections from the Fed are all trending above the long range target. Simply put, the Fed is willing to sacrifice a small part of its unemployment mandate in order to stabilize prices.

Federal Reserve

The Fed appears to see headline and core inflation heading in two separate directions this year. In its headline inflation estimates, the Fed held to its March estimates with at 3.3% this year, 2.5% next year, and 2.1% in 2025. For core inflation, the Fed increased its 2023 projections from 3.6% to 3.9% but held its 2024 projection at 2.6%. Like many recent reports are suggesting, the Fed expects core inflation to remain stubbornly above headline for this year, but to moderate in line with headline inflation next year.

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve

The market has initially reacted by meeting the Fed in the middle. Fed fund futures are now pricing one 25 basis point increase later this year, with rates dropping below 5% during the second quarter of 2024. There's still a 75 to 100 basis point disagreement between the markets and the Fed as to where interest rates will be at the end of 2024, with the markets pricing in nearly 100 basis points of more cutting than the Fed projects. Interestingly, Fed fund futures for 2025 are currently priced above the Fed’s projections. Fed fund futures for December 2024 have interest rates 50 basis points lower than they were before Silicon Valley Bank failed.

Barchart

Barchart

While one surprise from the Fed today indicated more rate hikes for 2023, the other surprise, in my opinion, is the Fed’s projection for a soft landing in 2025. Based on the Phillips Curve, the Fed is currently projecting a soft 2% landing on inflation by late 2025/early 2026 via an unemployment rate 0.5% higher than the target. Given that current credit conditions are tightening, and that the Fed is fighting against a massive bubble it created in 2020-2021, I do not logically see price stability being achieved without a recession.

Federal Projections and BEA/BLS Data

Overall, the Fed continues to prioritize price stability as its overarching objective, even above the labor market portion of its dual mandate. The committee continues, despite objections from market participants, to raise interest rates to combat inflation. I'm expecting the Fed to follow through with its interest rate projections later this year and investors can expect that market realization will create more volatility.