Boxlight: Avoid On Near-Term Execution Risks And Renewed Margin Pressure

Jun. 14, 2023 9:05 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Last month, Boxlight Corporation reported somewhat better-than-expected first quarter results, with both revenues and profitability coming in slightly ahead of management's rather muted projections.
  • Despite first half sales expected to be down meaningfully year-over-year, management projected modest growth for the full year.
  • While gross margins continued to benefit from significantly lower freight costs, management warned of the requirement to lower sales prices in the near future.
  • The company will likely have to address approximately $16 million in outstanding Series B Preferred Stock in the near-term to avoid holders potentially exercising their redemption rights scheduled to kick in on January 1, 2024.
  • Quite frankly, even when considering recent margin improvements and the company's depressed valuation, it's difficult to get excited about Boxlight Corporation's prospects going forward. Investors should remain on the sidelines and wait for management to deliver upon its ambitious second half sales targets and address the Series B Preferred Stock.
Männlichen und weiblichen Kollegen diskutieren finanzielle Diagramme auf Großleinwand im Tagungsraum und Vorbereitung der Präsentation

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, Boxlight Corporation or "Boxlight" reported slightly better-than-expected first quarter results with both revenues and profitability

