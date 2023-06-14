Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was well positioned to absorb multiple tailwinds over the past decade. It resulted in an impressive above one thousand percent stock price growth over the decade. I am not surprised by such a stellar stock performance, given the company's immense profitability and stable growth in revenue. Companies with unmatched profitability ratios are usually traded with premium to peers, but my valuation analysis suggests that the current premium is way too high to be fair. Therefore, I don't invest in this stock and give it a neutral rating.

Company information

CDNS is a leading company in electronic system design. The company provides computational software, hardware, and intellectual property [IP], which enables customers to develop electronic products, including integrated circuits [ICs].

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. CDNS groups its products and services into five categories related to major design activities. The revenue portfolio looks relatively diversified.

CDNS's latest 10-K report

Financials

CDNS delivered slightly higher than 10% revenue CAGR over the past decade. This is an impressive topline growth pace. The profitability metrics dynamic also looks well. The company expanded its margins significantly as the business scaled up. The free cash flow [FCF] margins even with stock-based compensation [SBC] deducted, have constantly demonstrated double-digits over the past decade.

Author's calculations

I consider expanding margins as a very solid bullish signal, meaning the management keeps an eye on costs. SG&A expenses portion of revenue declined steadily over the past decade, meaning that growth was managed efficiently. This means investors can expect further profitability improvement since the business is expected to continue sales growth. I also like that the company is focused on innovation based on the substantial portion of revenue invested in R&D. Graphs such as the one outlined below give me a high conviction that the company will sustain its impressive revenue growth trajectory with profitability metrics improving as well.

Data by YCharts

Now let me move on to the quarterly performance to understand how the company performs under the harsh macro environment. We can see below that revenue growth is decelerating, though it is still above the past decade's average CAGR, meaning that from a secular perspective, revenue growth is accelerating. I don't like that expenses are growing much faster than the top line. Profitability is under pressure due to the weakening demand from the semiconductor end markets. I believe these challenges are temporary and not secular.

Seeking Alpha

The balance sheet looks strong enough to weather current challenges with declining profitability. The company is in a net debt position with sound liquidity ratios. I like the management's modest approach to leverage, especially in the current environment of high-interest rates and looming credit crunch.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I consider the company's financial performance as stellar and its current financial position robust to weather storms related to tightening credit conditions and weakening demand for the end markets.

Valuation

CDNS delivered a massive year-to-date rally with about 50% stock price appreciation. The stock significantly outperformed the broad market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned CDNS a "D-" valuation grade, meaning the stock is overvalued. Indeed, the valuation ratios are very high compared to both the sector median and the company's historical valuation metrics. The year-to-date rally was mainly due to the AI mania, in my opinion.

Seeking Alpha

To cross-check valuation multiples analysis, I want to perform a discounted cash flow [DCF] exercise with different scenarios. For a base case scenario, I use revenue provided by consensus estimates available up to FY 2027. For the years beyond, I have implemented a 10% revenue CAGR. I use FY 2022 FCF margin for the first year of my model and expect it to expand by one percentage point yearly. I use the WACC provided by valueinvesting.io, which is close to 10%. Under these moderate assumptions, the model suggests that the stock has a 40% downside potential, signaling a substantial overvaluation.

Author's calculations

I might be underestimating strong secular tailwinds for CDNS, so let me simulate a more optimistic scenario from the revenue growth perspective. I implemented a 20% revenue growth for the years beyond FY 2027, but the DCF still suggests the stock is overvalued notably.

Author's calculations

If I simulate a pessimistic scenario with a 7% revenue CAGR for the years beyond FY2027, it is evident that the model will show overvaluation. But I would like to demonstrate the extent. At a modest revenue growth assumption, the business's fair value is about $35 billion, which is almost twice lower than the current market cap.

Author's calculations

Overall, you can see that the stock is substantially overvalued at the current stock price level. It is evidenced by both multiples analysis and the discounted cash flow approach.

Risks to consider

There is a significant risk that the company cannot deliver revenue growth and free cash flow margin levels, which are priced into the stock price by the market. As we saw in "Valuation", even if the company delivers a 20% revenue CAGR after FY 2027, the stock price still looks massively overvalued. Therefore, to prove the current market cap, CDNS should exceed this revenue growth level, which is a challenge for any company.

The semiconductor industry is very cyclical due to high dependence on capital spending from businesses and consumer spending from individuals. Therefore, the company's financial performance will be under pressure until conditions in the broad economy will become more favorable for the business. Therefore, decelerated revenue growth and shrinking margins may last for several upcoming quarters until the economy starts recovering from its current state.

CDNS operates in a high-technology environment and competition, meaning the risk of offerings obsolescence is elevated. If the company fails to keep up with the rapidly evolving technological landscape, there is a high risk that CDNS might lose its market share to competitors over the long term. The management mitigates this risk by consistently significant investments in R&D.

Bottom line

To conclude, the stock is a "Hold", especially after a massive year-to-date rally. My analysis suggests that this rally was far from the underlying fundamentals. Also, the company is experiencing headwinds due to the harsh macro environment. Therefore, I think it is highly likely that the stock price can go down, closer to the fair value. To summarize, the stock is a "Hold"