Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

H1 2023 Saw Narrow Equity Market Leadership... So What?

Jun. 14, 2023 9:30 PM ETBAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RWL, RYARX, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, QUAL, IQLT, JQUA, FQAL, VFQY, SEIQ, TTAC, FV, QQQ, IWF, VUG, PWB, FPX, PDP, FTC, MGK, IWY, FVC, SFY, QQH, FDG, IQM, ILCG, ONEQ, IUSG, QQEW, QQXT, SCHG, VONG, QQQE, GURU, MMTM, CACG, MTUM, FBGX, STLG, PTNQ, LEAD, MILN, FDMO, GVIP, NULG, LRGE, AIEQ, JMOM, TMFC, QGRO, PLAT, SFYF, AMOM, QRFT, XOUT, DWAW, NJAN, DWUS, ECOZ, FBCG, TCHP, TGRW, QQQM, RORO, ENTR, PLDR, PFUT, PGRO, WGRO, ATFV, KNGS, GK, QPX, LCG, SXQG, SENT, FGRO, FMAG, MMLG, GGRW, XDQQ, DFNV, NAPR, QYLG, QQQA, QQQN, QQQJ, QYLD, QTEC
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.98K Followers

Summary

  • This year is showing there is a wide dispersion of returns across the standard index providers’ definitions of growth and value.
  • Microsoft was the second-largest holding in the S&P 500 Growth Index and the top holding in the S&P 500 Value Index. The company was weighted similarly in each index as of this date.
  • When positioning a portfolio, a greater difference is your friend in that it allows you to both have a view and use a tool that is really taking that particular stand.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

A small subset of mega-cap companies—many of them associated with generative artificial intelligence—have driven most of the U.S. equity market’s positive returns in 2023.

So what?

Investors now are trying to decide if the

The Battle of the Growth Indexes

The Battle of the Value Indexes

Factors Using to Denote Value and Growth Equities

Top 10 S&P vs. Russell

10 Stocks Driving the S&P 500 Index for the First Five Months of 2023

Contribution to Returns, by Index

Christopher Gannatti WisdomTree

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.98K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.