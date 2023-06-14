John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Currently, in the United States, there are roughly 4,568 public companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Of these companies, however, only a few firms have the distinction of being "compounders", or stocks that offer the unique prospect of compounding an investment's value at a higher-than-average rate for long periods of time. Investing in a compounder at the right moment can offer tremendous relative and total returns vs. the market, and today we're going to look at one of our favorites: PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC).

This major banking powerhouse shares the characteristics that all compounders have, including favorable supply and demand dynamics for company stock. As the shares have recently fallen into an attractive looking area, we think it's time to take a closer look at PNC and determine whether or not it's time to begin buying.

What Makes A Compounder?

So, what exactly defines a compounder? It depends on who you ask. Some analysts look at return on invested capital, some look at management / moat, and some look at new product potential. Some investors measure IRR. Here at PropNotes, we take a slightly different view.

It's key to remember is that compounding doesn't happen automatically - it requires buyers and sellers in the market to agree that an asset's value has increased vs. the year before. Thus, when it comes to finding an asset that will compound its value over time, there are only two factors that matter in our opinion: supply and demand.

How can one measure supply and demand?

We've simplified it down into three variables. First - diluted shares outstanding. This is simply the amount of shares that currently exists, plus potential ownership interest as a result of warrants, employee options, convertible debt, etc. This is how we track supply, and ideally, we want to see it decreasing over time. If a company is retiring shares from the market, it means that investors will see a larger share of the pie over time without doing anything!

For demand, we look for growing revenue and free cash flow. These are great proxies for the scope, size, and 'real' profitability of a business, which are the key metrics investors care about in any investment.

Thus, when you add it all up, at its core, a compounder is a company that consistently increases the scope and profitability of its business, while simultaneously reducing its share count. This potent combination creates a wealth-building engine for investors.

Take UnitedHealth (UNH), for instance. Over the last few years, UNH has displayed the quintessential traits of a compounder. Its revenue and free cash flow have consistently grown, and the company has continually retired shares from the open market:

Demand (TradingView) Supply (TradingView)

As a result, the stock price has more than doubled and total returns stand at more than 120%:

TradingView

This example stands in stark contrast to a company like Verizon (VZ), where revenue growth has been meager, free cash flow hasn't seen any growth, and shares outstanding have increased:

Demand (TradingView) Supply (TradingView)

Even though Verizon is a highly profitable company, shares haven't gone anywhere. In fact, even if you adjust the data for dividends, the stock's total return over the last 5+ years is negative:

TradingView

Remember: in the market, actions speak louder than words. No matter what investors, analysts, or executives say, it's difficult to argue with a proven track record of a company built over a meaningful period of time.

Why PNC Is A Compounder

Shifting our lens to PNC Financial Services, it's clear the company has all the traits we look for in a compounder. Over the past five years, PNC's revenue has grown (albeit somewhat bumpily) from $15.6 billion in 2016, to an impressive $26 billion today, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%:

TradingView

Once the nominal numbers get into the billions, a 66% increase over 7 years is quite impressive.

Simultaneously, PNC's free cash flow has climbed from $5 billion to $10.4 billion over the same period of time, which is a result of PNC's operating performance:

TradingView

The growth in FCF (a CAGR of more than 11%) is also highly impressive - doubly so given the scale and margins, which are also market-beating:

Seeking Alpha

This growth in revenue and profitability is mostly due to deposit increases, increases in NIM, solid duration management, and new digital product launches like their "Virtual Wallet".

However, again, the magic of compounders lies not only in expanding financials (and demand for shares!) but also in a shrinking share count.

During the same period as discussed above, PNC has diligently bought back shares, reducing the outstanding count from 513 million to 402 million:

Supply (TradingView)

This reduction, coupled with strong financial growth, has enhanced the value of remaining shares, thus benefiting long-term investors.

While the market obsesses over quarter-to-quarter speculation, PNC continues to deliver consistent, robust performance, affirming its status as a true compounder.

Why Now?

With a clear understanding of PNC's compounder characteristics, the question arises: Why is now the right time to get involved?

Basically, now is a great time to build a position because the current valuation presents a compelling entry point.

PNC stock currently trades at a 4.8x multiple of free cash flow, significantly lower than its five-year linear regression average of ~12.5x:

TradingView

Additionally, the range of multiples over the last 5 years spans 4x to 28x, so 4.8x is clearly on the lower end of the spectrum here. It's also trading near the low end of the standard deviation, which places the stock firmly in the 'attractive' camp.

The stock looks similarly priced when evaluating the price-to-sales ratio, which sits at 1.9x:

TradingView

This is vs. a 5-year historical range between 1.7x and 4.8x, which can be seen above. It too is trading very near to the lower standard deviation band, which re-affirms the "attractive" rating we first highlighted above.

In sum, picking exact bottoms and tops can be a tricky game. However, investing in companies with a proven track record of building demand and reducing supply for shares at attractive historical multiples is a great way to stack the deck in your favor. We think accumulating shares while the stock remains at this level is a great opportunity to get involved in PNC, if you haven't already.

Plus, with a 4.6% yield, it's a solid income opportunity as well.

Risks

While the trade idea seems attractive, it's crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with PNC's long-term thesis. Some of the key risks to consider include:

CRE Exposure: As Avi Gilburt noted in a recent article, PNC has a large allocation of its credit book in commercial real estate. While this isn't a massive concern for us due to the relatively small amount of office space CRE exposure, which is what we view as the highest risk, it's still a concern that this could go sour with continued weakness in the macro economy.

Banking Regulations: PNC just completed a $3.5-billion-dollar bond issuance to comply with expected federal regulations that would increase capital requirements at the bank by up to 20%. These increased capital requirements could also come with strings attached with respect to capital returns to shareholders, which could dampen the stock's yield, or reduce buybacks. This could hurt the supply thesis we laid out above.

Macro: PNC is subject to broader macroeconomic risks, including interest rate fluctuations, economic downturns, and other global events. If the economy slows, then revenues and margins could decline in kind. This happened in 2020 and may happen again in the near future if leading economic indicators remain weak.

Technical Sentiment: PNC's stock has underperformed in this recent market cycle, and there's always a risk that negative sentiment could persist longer than anticipated, impacting the share price in the short/medium term.

Summary

In conclusion, the investment thesis for PNC is compelling and straightforward. As a proven compounder, it has consistently demonstrated robust financial growth and efficient capital allocation. Its track record of increasing revenue and free cash flow, coupled with a decreasing share count, underscores the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value. Despite the bleak macro-outlook and federal regulations on the horizon, PNC's strong fundamentals remain intact. Now is the time for savvy investors to tap into this undervalued gem, poised to continue along its trajectory of success.