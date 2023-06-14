Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hawkish Hold From The Fed Offers Maximum Flexibility

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve leaves US interest rates unchanged but signals more hikes are on the cards with some hawkish projections for the economy.
  • July is a 'live' meeting, according to Powell, but a one-meeting pause makes little sense given the long lags involved with monetary policy.
  • With the disinflationary trend set to accelerate, we see an extended pause .

FED desicions

gerenme

By James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey, Francesco Pesole

Dovish action, but hawkish talk

After ten consecutive rate rises over the past 15 months, the Federal Reserve has left the Fed Funds target rate unchanged at 5-5.25%. This was the widely expected

Federal Reserve forecasts

Fed's inflation focus metrics are turning lower (YoY%)

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.98K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.