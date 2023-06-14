Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Watch: End Of The Line?

Jun. 14, 2023 10:12 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.98K Followers

Summary

  • For the first time since the Federal Reserve began raising rates in March of last year, the FOMC voting members did not implement any increase at the June FOMC meeting.
  • If there has been any constant throughout this latest rate hike cycle, it has been how the Fed and the bond market just haven’t been on the same page.
  • While another rate hike cannot be completely ruled out in the current data-dependent stance, it does seem as if the Fed is now either at, or close to, the end of this rate hike cycle.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

By Kevin Flanagan

For the first time since the Federal Reserve began raising rates in March of last year, the FOMC voting members did not implement any increase at the June FOMC meeting. As a result, the Fed Funds trading

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy, WisdomTree

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.98K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.