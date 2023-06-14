Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JNK: Time To Dump Your Junk

David Sommer Jr
Summary

  • SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF offers exposure to non-investment grade corporate bonds.
  • The junk bond spread over treasury bonds is currently too low to justify the risk.
  • I rate JNK a Sell, as the coming recession will likely cause more defaults.

Scrapyard

Sjo/E+ via Getty Images

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) tracks the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index. JNK holds corporate junk bonds, also known as non-investment grade bonds and high-yield bonds. With AUM of about $8.5B, JNK has a

JNK's top 10 holdings

JNK's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

JNK's holdings by sector

JNK's holdings by

JNK's holding by bond quality

JNK's holding by bond quality (ETF.com)

JNK's holdings by maturity length

JNK's holdings by maturity length (ssga.com)

Treasury bond and corporate junk bond spread

Treasury bond and corporate junk bond spread (currentmarketvaluation.com)

Junk bond default forecast

Junk bond default forecast (marketwatch.com)

Forecast default rates for junk bonds

Forecast default rates for junk bonds (marketwatch.com)

I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs,  primarily in the energy sector. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

