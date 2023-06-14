jamesteohart

It's only a middling dividend yield: 3.40% (on a TTM basis), but behind that yield are several important backstops.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is a Dividend Aristocrat, which means it has at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases. In fact, it has gone 49 years without missing an increase; that means it will soon be a Dividend King (50 consecutive years of increases).

It is also a regulated utility, which means it operates in a monopoly or oligopoly environment. Periodically, regulators normally allow a rate increase to cover increased costs.

And, the company has been in existence since 1823, making it now 200 years old. We have little fear about its continued existence.

But, will it continue to be profitable, because profits are the source of its dividend payments? We'll start our review of the fundamentals with a look at the company's business.

The company

Consolidated Edison is a holding company with subsidiaries that provide power in New York and New Jersey. Specifically:

Consolidated Edison Company of New York delivers electricity and gas to New York City and Westchester County, as well as steam services in parts of Manhattan.

Orange & Rockland Utilities provides electric service in southeastern NY and northern NJ, as well as gas service in southeastern NY.

Con Edison Transmission operates electric transmission lines.

On March 1, 2023, the firm sold a fourth subsidiary, Clean Energy Businesses, in a deal worth $6.8 billion. The company is now a pure-play, regulated utility.

Consolidated Edison has a market cap of $26.26 billion and had 2022 revenue of $17.220 billion.

Revenue, EBITDA, and Earnings

Surprisingly for a utility, the company has had relatively rapid revenue growth since 2021:

ED Revenue Chart (Seeking Alpha)

A glance at the income statement shows that total revenue ranged between $12 billion and $13 billion from 2013 through 2020. Then, in 2021, it jumped to $13.676 billion and in 2022 it posted another sizable increase, to $16.670 billion.

The first quarter of 2023 saw more of the same. According to its income statement, revenue grew from $4.060 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $4.403 billion in the same quarter of 2023. That's an increase of 8.4% year-over-year.

Its earnings presentation for the same period revealed a growing revenue stream, one triggered by the transition away from fossil fuels:

ED EV Plug Installations (Con Edison)

EBITDA, on the other hand, has risen relatively consistently over the past decade:

ED EBITDA chart (Seeking Alpha)

EBITDA also grew during the first quarter, from $1.414 billion in 2022 to $1.570 billion in 2023.

And we see a different profile again for earnings per diluted share before extraordinary items:

ED chart of EPS (Seeking Alpha)

The first quarter saw a really big jump in basic EPS, from $1.70 in 2022 to $4.06 in 2023. However, if we strip out proceeds from the sale of Clean Energy Businesses and other extraordinary items, normalized and diluted EPS declines to $1.46. That's modestly above the $1.38 per share in 2022.

There was other encouraging news in the earnings report. The company is currently proposing rate increases that would "support" a five-year, forecasted 5% to 7% growth in adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP). If approved by the regulator, it would also mean an ROE of 9.25%.

At the same time, the company expects to invest heavily, $72 billion over the next 10 years on clean energy, climate resilience, core services, and customer engagement.

Summing up these key metrics, I would argue the company is likely to keep growing both its top and bottom lines over the next five years, providing the means for continuing dividend increases.

Dividends

As noted above, the dividend is a big deal when discussing investments in Consolidated Edison. At 3.52%, it reflects the current dip in the share price. At $92.39 (closing price on June 14), it is modestly below the recent highs near $100.

According to its 10-K for 2022, "Con Edison seeks to provide shareholder value through continued dividend growth, supported by earnings growth in regulated utilities and contracted electric transmission assets."

In other words, don't just look at the dividend, look at the rate of earnings growth (which, in theory at least, points the way for share prices and capital gains). Over the past three years, it has grown its EPS by an average of 4.5% per year, which is good for a utility.

Let's be conservative and estimate earnings growth at 3.5% per year, then we have just over a 7% annual yield (3.52% + 3.5% = 7.02%).

That's a decent total return for a low-risk investment.

As for share repurchases, there haven't been any in the past five years. However, it may buy up to $1 billion worth this year, using some of the proceeds from its sale of the Clean Energy Businesses (source: 10-K for 2022).

Valuation

The Seeking Alpha system gives Consolidated Edison a 'C+' grade for valuation. That's up a grade since three months ago, and better than the 'C-' grade of six months ago. The difference is the recent price drop:

ED 5-year price chart (Seeking Alpha)

The P/E ratio varies considerably, depending on whether you use the GAAP or Non-GAAP approach. For the GAAP (TTM) version, it is 13.36, which is well below the sector median of 19.92 for the Non-GAAP version, it is 19.04, which is close to the sector median of 19.31.

There's also a significant difference between the PEG ratios. For GAAP, it is 0.22, which indicates deep undervaluation. For Non-GAAP it is 3.72, well above the sector median of 2.85 (which is also above the fair-value range).

The price/sales (TTM) ratio is 2.12 (sector median: 2.09) and the price/book (TTM) ratio is 1.55, below the sector median of 1.80).

Looking forward, the first-quarter earnings provided positive news, not only about earnings over those three months, but also for the next several years. Assuming management has it right about getting rate increases that would deliver 5% to 7% adjusted EPS gains and an ROE of 9.25%, then the firm should do well over the next five years.

However, nearly 12 days after the earnings release, and the same day that the dividend was paid, the share price fell. From a high of $99.56 on May 12, it fell to $91.76 on June 2. At the close of June 14, it was in the same area: $92.39.

Based on the current lower price, and the ongoing improvement in the first quarter and previous earnings growth, I would assess the price as fair to modestly undervalued.

Other Perspectives

Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts give Consolidated Edison a Hold rating, while Quant consider it a Buy:

ED Ratings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Slightly more than two-thirds of institutional investors include the firm's stock in their portfolios. They own 69% of shares outstanding, 347 million shares, worth $22.351 billion.

Over the past 12 months, there have been 144 insider buys and 12 insider sales. Among those buying is Timothy Cawley, the Chairman and CEO.

Conclusion

I wouldn't go so far as to say that Consolidated Edison is a bond substitute, but there are several characteristics that are similar. It is a regulated, low-risk company, assuming you buy for the long term. It pays a reliable dividend, one that keeps growing every year (unlike the fixed rate on a bond). Given the current price, the valuation is reasonable.

Based on the criteria here, I give Consolidated Edison stock a Buy rating.