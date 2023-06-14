Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coca-Cola Vs. PepsiCo: Which Is Better Positioned To Sell Puts?

Jun. 14, 2023 10:55 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO), PEP3 Comments
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
729 Followers

Summary

  • High return option selling strategies are often perceived as dangerous by the broader investing community, but they have strong benefits that cannot be overlooked.
  • Today, we break down the stability, value, margins and technicals of two consumer staples giants to determine which is a better underlying stock to sell puts on.
  • We outline two different trades for two different types of investors; long term income oriented folks, and short term dip-buyers.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Over the last few months, we've written a number of articles that focus on selling put options for income - see here and here. As an investor, they can be a great tool to earn solid

KO

Seeking Alpha

KO

TradingView

PEP

Seeking Alpha

PEP

TradingView

KO

TradingView

PEP

TradingView

KOPEP

TradingView

KO

TradingView

PEP

TradingView

PEP

PEP (TradingView)

KO

KO (TradingView)

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
729 Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for High Yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and other unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.