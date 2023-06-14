onurdongel

In this article, I'm updating you on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). This has been a company I've been slowly building a position in. Slowly because there's no real hurry in the near term. Between an EPS decline that I forecast in 2023, I don't believe there will be a massive recovery of the company's valuation near-term.

This makes the company, because of an eventual recovery (which I consider not only likely but "given") a massive "BUY" despite some of the challenges and negatives - including "only" a BBB, and a yield of below 1.5% even at this valuation.

Let's see where we have the company, and why I consider it such a great investment.

Carlisle Update for 1Q23 and 2023

I manage a watchlist of several hundred NA and International stocks. From this watchlist, I then filter out the companies I consider to be the "best of the best" - usually about 30 or so. It is between these companies that I then decide my weekly and monthly capital allocations. I invest continually and have been throughout the entire crisis. Some of my positions are massively up, some are currently significantly down. Neither bothers me or makes me decide one way or another because every investment comes with a thesis, which in turn has a "BUY" target and a "TRIM" target.

Carlisle is a long way from its "TRIM" target.

Since my last public article on the business, the company has seen good returns - but note that things are a long way from my real PT.

Results like what you see above are a stepstone, nothing more.

The reason why it's so up and down for CSL is that its entire target market is in turmoil. Between challenging comps, earlier weather impacts, production volume issues, demand issues, resi exposure, interest rates, inflation, and uncertainty in the entire infrastructure sector, it's no wonder that this company can't "decide" what direction to take for its share price. This trend is noticeable across the entire infrastructure segment, and on an international basis. In Sweden, I invest in Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) and NCC AB, and both of these businesses have seen non-trivial valuation impacts from similar trends.

However, I consider Carlisle to be one of the best investments in the sector, despite low yield and current pressures.

Why?

Market-leading profitability unfazed by the current macro.

The company is market-leading, by which I mean it's above the 85th percentile in every single profitability metric I track. We're talking margins on a gross, operating, and net level. We're talking returns on equity, on assets, on invested capital, and on capital employed.

No matter what you look at, Carlisle is a market outperformer.

On a fundamental level, there are no negative fundamental indicators for this company beyond macro. And macro is not something Carlisle can control, nor should be expected to.

We're talking good basic scores, margin expansion despite pressures, consistent top-line growth despite the downturn, and less than 20% dividend payout for a company like this. The company's revenue/net is a joy to behold, coming in at sub-70% COGS for a building company, and less than 15% OpEx.

If you want to be a successful value investor, you need to learn to recognize value irrespective of what the market valuation is telling you. This begins by looking at how much money the company is making from its revenues, and comparing that to how other companies in the same sector are doing. Then comparing the valuation both to these peers, to the history, and to where the company is going. That's the beginning.

And Carlisle shows us so much more. The company's transformation is well-in-hand, now generating over $6.5B in revenues on an annual basis.

Despite what you may believe, this company's business model is recession-resilient. Not immune, but resilient. Even during COVID or the GFC, the company never really declined massively in terms of EBITDA.

And 1Q23 was a little different from a high level, in no way thesis-changing. The company's revenue did decline double digits, and we saw small margin declines across the board, which did cause CSL to drop somewhat. However, anyone that invests in infrastructure could have, and I did forecast, that such a decline would likely be the case.

Why?

Destocking activities with non-residential markets are essentially in the toilet. There were also some difficult YoY comparisons to an unusually strong 2022. These declines also "hid" the pricing and volume outperformances in specific segments. Adjusted EPS was down - CSL had some issues managing the fixed costs in its operations but managed to partially offset negative trends by increasing prices and reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, and growing profit in CIT and CFT.

The company also took advantage of low valuations and repurchased shares, a positive in my book with less than 20% of the profit going to shareholder payouts.

Drivers for performance improvements are non-cyclical. Building codes across the world, but certainly in the US, call for higher degrees of energy efficiency which in turn increases demand for better isolation. The inflation reduction act will support demand for the company's products for at least a decade, possibly more.

What's more, the non-discretionary re-roofing demand is strong, and the company continues to bring new and improved products to market. In this context, non-discretionary roofing demand obviously refers to repairs and renos that, based on cases, cannot wait or agreements that have already been signed/projects that have already been started. When your roof is leaking and your family is in danger, re-roofing becomes non-discretionary.

The Interconnect tech segment and the fluid tech segments stole the show in 1Q23. CIT saw margin improvements of almost 5% with notable backlog improvements, and fluid saw positive pricing across the entire board with volume growth in both the Americas and China. The EPS bridge nonetheless looked like this.

However, the fundamentals of the business remain very strong. Almost half a billion of cash on hand as of the end of Q1 with another billion available under a revolver, the company has a net debt/EBITDA of less than 1.6x, with an interest coverage ratio on an EBITDA basis of 17.4x. leverage is at no more than 41% of capital, which is superb.

Company debt does not mature soon. They have two notes totaling $700M in 2023 and 2025, but the other maturities do not come due until 2027, with the lion's share beyond 2030. The company was also able to fix these prior to the increases, at less than 2.8% and less than 2.5% for some of them. All in all, the company's cost of capital is well in hand, and that is why the returns look so excellent as well.

On a high level, I expect a decline in 2023 due to Construction and weatherproofing materials' continuing instability. The gains from Interconnect and fluids will, due to their relative size, be unable to make up that decline, and we'll see EBITDA declines of high double digits or low triple digits, in terms of YoY bps.

This does not worry me - CSL is a longer-term and through-cyclic investment for me. It should be for you as well.

Let's look at what we have here.

The valuation for Carlisle - It remains very appealing

CSL is currently trading at an 11.7x P/E, which is well below both a standard 15x P/E or the company's historical premium of over 21x P/E. Because the company is set to grow on average no more than 4% per year in terms of earnings, I'm willing to go down to a 15x P/E forecast for the company - but below that, this company is where I would say significantly undervalued.

With a simple 15x P/E upside, which is far lower on average than the company typically trades at, we have an upside of almost 50% until 2025E.

Even if the company drops to 10x P/E, you're unlikely to see any sort of decline or loss in capital going forward here, instead seeing 5-10% growth. Also, Carlisle as a business has a history of outperforming the market expectations at a non-trivial rate, over 40% of the time, with a 10% margin of error. It's therefore not illogical to expect CSL to once again outperform.

I obviously do not believe CSL will stick to that 10x - or I wouldn't be investing. But I wanted to tell you this to make clear you understand the downside protection. Any sort of normalization, be it 11x, 14x, 17x, or 20x P/E, brings with it significant amounts of outperformance relative to market expectations at this time. However, if CSL does go up to 20x P/E again without some sort of recovery in building, you can expect me to at this time start to rotate the company from my portfolio.

Every company I invest in has a "BUY" and a "TRIM" target. If I can't decide on that, I typically do not on invest.

CSL has the sort of safeties you want - investment-grade credit, good operations, solid management, and a good track record. What it lacks in yield it makes up for in quality, and I view CSL as being extremely undervalued at this time for what potential cash flows and earnings may come.

However, I recognize that we may be in for more pain before things get better. We're in a year where a decline is not only likely, I expect it. Because of this, I add slowly. It's not that I'm investing tens of thousands of dollars into Carlisle at this time on a weekly basis. But my goal is a 1-3% allocation eventually, and this is what drives things forward here.

My goal for this investment is for CSL to generate at least a 50% RoR for me in the longer term, above what the market generates.

S&P Global analysts following Carlisle give the company an attractive price target of $305/share on average, from a low of $280 and a high of $325/share. Out of 6 analysts, all 6 are either at a "BUY" or "Outperform" rating. I believe this speaks to where the company is likely to go, and because of this, I consider the company attractive enough to "BUY" here.

My rating for the company is "BUY" - and my PT is unchanged at $300/share. I'm adding more shares, and in this article, I am telling you that I believe you can do the same.

Thesis

Carlisle Companies is one of the most attractive plays in the building materials and engineering sector.

It has a now clearly proven ability to generate alpha from attractive investments and operations, and I consider it likely that it will continue to generate attractive alpha for years.

The company has gone to a significant undervaluation here, and analysts view it as an upside of no less than 20-30% on a premium upside. I view the upside closer to 35% annually.

Based on current estimates and the company's historical performance, I view CSL as a "BUY" to a PT of $300. I am not changing my PT, and I am about to "BUY" more of the company.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company is fulfilling every single of my investment criteria - hopefully clarifying why I consider it a "BUY" here.