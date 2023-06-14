Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oscar Health: High Growth And Improving Profitability Make It A Buy

Jun. 14, 2023
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Oscar Health has been growing exceptionally quickly, continuing to grow revenues at over 50% y/y even though it is now generating more than $1B in quarterly revenue.
  • It also put a new CEO in place last quarter, a longtime executive at Aetna who also did a stint at Bridgewater (hedge fund).
  • The firm's most recent quarter saw positive adjusted profitability for the first time as well as ongoing progress towards positive GAAP profits.
  • It is also a company that has generated positive cash from operations in 7 of the last 10 quarters, which came in at a good margin when it did so. Since health insurance isn't a novel business model, it should be able to become profitable long-term.
  • Since the company's stock is still significantly less than its IPO price, I think this juncture presents a good buying opportunity.

Stethoscope on a Computer Keyboard

OscarEspinosa/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is a digitized health insurance provider first created in the wake of the Affordable Care Act, in Q4 2012. The company entered the market with a fairly high profile and has received



Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.15K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OSCR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



