John Kevin

After a tumultuous first 5 months with several twists and turns, including one of the largest bank closures and subsequent recovery in recent U.S. history, a better than expected earnings season, strong labor markets and moderating inflation, indicate that the chances of a recession are low and great reasons to buy on dips. While I believe that the S&P 500 (SP500) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) are slightly overbought and overpriced in the short term, I believe the longer-term trend is more bullish than bearish. I'm not ruling out a correction, which could keep the markets range bound, but these bullish factors will provide support at lower levels, and it would be smarter to buy quality stocks and the index when the price is right. Let's look under the hood at some of the major bullish and bearish factors.

Bullish Factors

Better than expected first quarter S&P 500 Earnings

At the beginning of 2023, according to FactSet, S&P 500 Q1-2023 earnings were expected to decline by 6.7 %; however, as of June 2nd, 2023 the decline was only 1.6%, from $54.09 to $53.25, much better than expected.

I had expected S&P 500 2023, earnings to decline by 5% YoY from $220 to $210, with more damage in Q1 and Q2, and an expected recovery in Q3 and Q4 of 2023. Clearly this has not been the case. Based on FactSet's June 2nd, 2023 report, analysts have not lowered estimates for Q2-2023 drastically; in fact, between April and May 2023, with Q1 earnings and Q2 guidance having made its way into the books, analysts have lowered Q2 estimates by only 2% to $53.28 from $54.38%. Comparatively, the average declines in the past two decades ranged from 2.8% to 3.4%, so this is a pleasant surprise. In my opinion, these are because of two reasons a) steady increases in prices have been passed on to consumers and b) layoffs and cost cutting, which were announced in 2022, are now showing its way into corporate bottom lines. Ironically, inflation, which everyone is up in arms against, continues to keep revenues afloat and prevent S&P 500 earnings from capsizing. An average of 4% increase in revenues Q1-23 stemmed the fall. If inflation had collapsed, I don't believe Q1-23 earnings would have remotely come in close to the $53.3 per share number.

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share by quarter 2023 (Factset, Fountainhead)

Based on these estimates above, earnings revisions for Q3 and Q4, are very small so far, just 0.9% lower for Q3 and 0.6% lower for Q4. Quarterly estimates for the year add up to $222 per share, a hair above 2022 earnings of $220.

Morgan Stanley, is still calling for an EPS of $185 for 2023, which is difficult to reconcile with. If our 1H estimate is correct, the S&P is already at $106.5 and the balance for the 2H totals $115.5 ($56.6+$58.9). With $106.5 already in the bag, Morgan expects just $78.5 of earnings over the last two quarters. That would mean that bottom-up analysts have missed by 32%! In my opinion, the estimate of $185 doesn't add up - you can't have a drastic miss of 32% in 2 quarters. Secondly, a 2H 2023 EPS of $78.5 would imply a YoY loss of 30% over 2H 2022 earnings of $112.3, which is also improbable!

Morgan does expect a strong rebound in earnings to $239 per share in 2024, not too far from consensus estimates.

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share 2019-2024 (Factset, Fountainhead)

Looking forward to 2024 - I believe that the S&P 500 will earn $247.6 per share, which is just 12% higher than a flat 2023. This is a fairly reasonable and achievable target. I smoothened out 5-year earnings between 2019 and 2024 to better reflect the whipsaws from the 2020 Covid drop, 2021 stimulus surge, 2022 indigestion, inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes. The five-year EPS CAGR, including 2024 comes to 8.7% - in line with the average annual EPS change of 8.25% in the S&P 500 from 1960 to 2022 but slightly above the CAGR of 7.2% as we see from the chart below. The S&P 500 has had negative earnings in only 13 of the last 62 years.

Unless we run into a severe recession, which given the strength of the labor market looks very unlikely, I believe the EPS of $247.6 indicating a growth of 12% in 2024 is achievable.

S&P Earnings Growth 1960-2022 (SternNYU, Fountainhead, Factset)

Strong Labor Markets

The May jobs report of 6/2 was a strong report, with a massive 339,000 jobs added, much higher than the consensus of 250,000.

Non Farm Payrolls Net Jobs MoM (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Even with all the headlined tech and other large corporate layoffs in 2022, Non-Farm Payrolls growth has been quite strong in 2023, with 1.57Mn jobs created so far, as we see from the chart above. The 339K net jobs does trend lower than last year's average of 399K, but at a 3.7% unemployment rate in such a late economic cycle - this job creation is excellent. At least to me, it does seem unfathomable how many new jobs keep getting created, at 3.7%. This is close to theoretical full employment and extremely commendable on the back of 5% interest rate hike in 14 months.

In May, average hourly earnings rose by 11 cents, or 0.3% MoM, to $33.44, or 4.3% YoY, also in line with expectations. Average weekly earnings grew slower at 3.4% YoY from $1,109.28 to $1,146.99. As we can see below, while this is still high, it is a far cry from the YoY increases of 2022.

Average Weekly Earnings (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

This was a bit of an unexpected Goldilocks report, rising employment with moderate wage gains, which caused the Feds to pause in June and possibly in July. Based on such a strong report, the odds of a recession keep decreasing.

And as Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics said in the same article.

Businesses recognize their number one problem is finding and retaining workers. They do not want to lay off workers." He points out that the latest jobless claims data shows about 230,000 workers filing for initial benefits after losing their jobs. In a typical economy, that would be about 250,000 a week," he said. "In a recession it would be north of 300,000."

Moderating Inflation

The CPI report for May 2023 also came in as expected. The top line CPI number was somewhat benign, with increases of 0.1% MoM and 4% YoY. Core CPI had a monthly increase of 0.4%, the same as estimates, but grew faster YoY at 5.3% than the 5.2% prediction.

Inflation is still high and a core of 5.3% is more than 2.5 times the Fed inflation target of 2%, but at least compared to 2021-2022, it's a lot lower, and importantly moving in the right direction, as seen in the chart below.

Food and Utilities indices were stubbornly high with growth of 5.8% and 5.9% YoY, respectively, but at least a sea change from last year's double digit growth.

CPI Change YoY (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Jonathan Church had the following comment on the report:

May's CPI print will give the Fed space to skip a hike in June - but the slow progress in reducing core inflation highlights how unlikely it is that the Fed will cut rates this year.

I never believed that the Fed could realistically achieve the 2% inflation target in the short span of a year, after a CPI high of almost 10% in 2022. Nonetheless, after hiking interest rates from 0.25% to 5% in a year, this is a reasonable outcome, specially without plunging the economy into a recession. I believe that this will keep trickling down over the next two years. We also need to remember that we've had historically low inflation/deflation for more than a decade after the Great Financial Crash of 2008-2009 and as you can see above, CPI was negative for a bit. Realistically, we should evaluate and analyze price increases of the last 2 years over a 12-14-year period. For example, if the landscaper is charging $35 a week instead of $25, that $10 increase is after 12 long years, which is an annual increase of just 2.8%! Same for the barber who went from $18 to $30, that works to 3.7% per year. Deflation did not really help that section of society that couldn't increase prices. In my opinion, moderate price increases to keep up with living costs are good for the overall economy. Deflation spoilt us with cheap interest rates and market bubbles.

An interesting article in the Heisenberg report also corroborated moderating inflation for used cars and wages. Used vehicles prices fell 7.6% YoY and 2.7% MoM for the second month in a row. The article cited Indeed's Hiring Lab, which suggested that if wage increases continued to slowdown, it could get back to the pre-pandemic rate of 3.1%.

I believe inflation will keep moderating slowly over the next two years, reducing interest rates, which in turn will make P/E multiples more reasonable. There is a 70% likelihood of a 25 basis point hike in July, but not much visibility of further hikes.

Bearish Factors

Valuation, Valuation, Valuation!

The S&P 500 at a price of 4,302 is already stretched at a P/E of 19.4 and climbing as seen below.

S&P 500 Index and P/E Ratios (NYU Stern, Yahoo Finance, WSJ, Fountainhead) Average Annual P/E 2000 to 2022 (NYU Stern, Yahoo Finance, Fountainhead)

Historically, between 2000 and 2022, the S&P 500 average annual P/E was 19.4, but this was with an average yield of 3.1% on the 10 Year Treasury Note as shown below. The 10 Year is currently at 3.8% with a strong possibility of at least one hike, likely in July. Further, the yield shot up from a low of 3.4% less than 2 months ago. With such a high yield, I would be a lot more comfortable with a P/E of 17-18.

10 Year Treasury Bond Rate (Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Journal, Fountainhead)

Poor Breadth, heavily skewed towards Big Tech

S&P Companies YTD Performance (Finviz, Fountainhead)

Just about 300 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 have gone up year to date. The three highest performers have been, not surprisingly, Nvidia (NVDA) with 164%, Meta Platforms (META) with 127% and Tesla (TSLA) with 90%. The top 30 performers include heavyweights, Apple (AAPL) Amazon (AMZN) Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT). The rally has been top heavy with these magnificent seven boosting their market cap to $10.3Tr or about 28% of the S&P 500's market cap of $36.9Tr.

About 200 companies in the S&P 500 or 40% are still down year to date.

Data by YCharts

Comparatively, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has only managed 50% of the S&P 500's performance this year, as shown above.

Data by YCharts

And the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) which mirrors the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) is off the charts with a whopping 37% return this year!

Buy The Dip

After realizing that earnings were looking much better than expected, around mid-May, 2023 I had recommended buying the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 on declines. That never happened as animal spirits roared back on A.I. growth expectations after Nvidia's earnings on May 22nd and the melt up added another 3.6% in a few short weeks, taking the S&P over 4,300. While I would not chase stocks indiscriminately, especially on hyped up A.I. expectations, I would continue to buy on declines, believing earnings will pan out to $222 for 2023 and $249 for 2024.

The strong labor market shows a slow moving but a still healthy economy and the odds of a recession have fallen to only 25% according to Goldman Sachs.

I think the damage from further interest rate hikes in 2023 will be limited, especially on the back of 5% hikes from March 2022.

Since inflation is entrenched and dripping very slowly, active investing should be the best strategy. I believe that the 10-year Treasury Note yield above 4% is a signal to trim positions. A 10-year rate of 3.25% to 3.5% would ideal for a P/E ratio of 18 to 19 for the S&P 500, especially if the longer term trend is towards lower interest rates. Given recession fears, I was expecting yields to drop in the second half of the year, but instead yields have trended upwards to 3.8% from 3.4% in April. With the expected liquidity crunch from the deluge of new T-Bills issuance, I don't expect rates to come down soon.

I don't expect rate cuts from the Fed before 2024. The year-end peak rate is projected to 5.6% from the earlier 5.1%. However, if the markets were expecting the feds to cut in 2023 and bid up the market on those hopes, then they're going to be disappointed; but I believe the resulting drop will be limited to 5-7% and more importantly, it would be an opportunity to partake in the upside in the next 12 to 18 months.

Bottom line - The markets are overbought and slightly expensive in the short term, but I believe that the bullish factors of better than expected earnings, strong employment and moderating inflation augur well for the markets and are good reasons for investing for the long term.