Steady Earnings, Strong Labor Markets And Moderating Inflation: Buy The SPY On Dips

Jun. 14, 2023 11:58 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)QQQ, SPY
Fountainhead
Summary

  • S&P 500 Q1-2023 earnings came in much better than expected with moderate inflation keeping revenues and earnings humming.
  • A strong labor market is keeping the chances of a recession low and shallow if it happens.
  • Inflation growth has moderated and should keep dripping lower.
  • I expect the S&P 500 to earn $222 per share in 2023, the same as last year, and grow 12% to $247 in 2024.
  • While the S&P 500 is slightly overbought and overpriced in the short term, I believe that the long term has a lot of upside and I am buying on declines.

S&P 500 index in green upward arrow beside a bull animal figure. Bullish run market in United States US stock market.

John Kevin

After a tumultuous first 5 months with several twists and turns, including one of the largest bank closures and subsequent recovery in recent U.S. history, a better than expected earnings season, strong labor markets and moderating inflation,

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share by quarter 2023

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share by quarter 2023 (Factset, Fountainhead)

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share 2019-2024

S&P 500 Earnings Per Share 2019-2024 (Factset, Fountainhead)

S&P Earnings Growth 1960-2022

S&P Earnings Growth 1960-2022 (SternNYU, Fountainhead, Factset)

Non Farm Payrolls Net Jobs MoM

Non Farm Payrolls Net Jobs MoM (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Average Weekly Earnings

Average Weekly Earnings (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

CPI Change YoY 2003-2023

CPI Change YoY (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

S&P 500 Index and P/E Ratios

S&P 500 Index and P/E Ratios (NYU Stern, Yahoo Finance, WSJ, Fountainhead)

Average Annual P/E 2000 to 2022

Average Annual P/E 2000 to 2022 (NYU Stern, Yahoo Finance, Fountainhead)

10 Year Treasury Bond Rate

10 Year Treasury Bond Rate (Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Journal, Fountainhead)

S&P Companies YTD Performance

S&P Companies YTD Performance (Finviz, Fountainhead)

Fountainhead
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, NVDA, MSFT, TSLA, GOOG, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

