Dr. Martens: Highly Differentiated Brand With Upside

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Dr. Martens has a loyal fanbase that continues to grow. Its high-quality production and timeless design are key value drivers.
  • The company has achieved a CAGR of 43% in revenue and maintains a strong EBITDA margin of 20%.
  • Dr. Martens is trading at a discount compared to its underperforming peers, suggesting it has been oversold following the margin deterioration.
  • Dr. Martens has opportunities for further growth through e-commerce, global expansion, and product innovation.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Dr. Martens has a loyal fanbase which has been increasing as the brand goes mainstream. Its high-quality production and timeless design keeps consumers interested.
  • Revenue has grown at
Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

