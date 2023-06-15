The Fed: The Skip That Refreshes Or Depresses?

Ibrahim Akcengiz

Fed policy: No rate change

Looking ahead half the members see TWO more hikes this year while three member see even more this year.

However, about one third of members do not see two more rate hikes; two members see no further hikes.

Question: is the glass half-full or half empty?

Assessment- The decision at this meeting, the policy statement, was upheld unanimously. But that is NOT an endorsement of the SEPS or the Dots (see below). All we know is that there is a lot of talk about the Fed being vigilant, about returning inflation to 2%, and about the Fed potentially ready to move rates more than the markets expected, as well as that that the Fed ‘skipped a rate hike’ this meeting. The language used in the statement and the rate hike skip, is what was agreed to unanimously and that alone.

Powell, in his presser, emphasized that the Fed’s decision was only about this meeting. That seems to take a lot of the steam out of the Fed’s ‘guidance.’ There were no conditional decisions made about the next meeting. And, in his presser, Powell emphasized that the SEPS simply represent the opinions of ‘individual’ members (he seemed to emphasize the word ‘individual.’). Powell seems to have gone out of his way to downplay the SEPS (and, no wonder, because they are flawed).

What the Fed did:

In June 2023, the Fed passed on a chance to hike rates. In doing so it has invented a new word for monetary policy the ‘skip.’ You may know the old expression ‘talk is cheap.’ But it can be even more expensive to not talk at all or to speak in a confusing manner. The Fed’s inventive use of the term ‘skip’ is meant to disabuse the markets of the notion that having no rate hike for one meeting means policy is on indefinite hold or that the Fed is done with rate hiking. The Fed underscored that in this meeting by opening the door to higher rates than the market expected. The Fed communicated that point forcefully. Still, the Fed has not promised to make any future policy. The Fed may keep raising rates; it may not. But the use of skip is meant to make it clear that Fed policy is still active and has not turned passive despite sitting on the sidelines today.

However, after this meeting some significant questions swirl in the wake of the Fed’s new SEPS (Summary of Economic Projections) and Dots (the presentation of not-attributed member end of year Fed funds rate forecasts). Inquiring minds are going to have even more questions.

The Fed’s outlook: ‘the SEPS’

Fed's Summary of Economics Projections (Federal Reserve Board, FAO Economics)

In its SEPS presentation, the Fed had been cutting the GDP growth outlook but it now kicks 2023 growth Q4/Q4 up to 0.95% from 0.4% last month. Growth rates in 2024 and 2025 are barely touched. The unemployment rate expected at year end 2023 is lower in June than in March even though the U3 rate jumped by 0.3% in one month in May. This part of the SEPS simply looks very peculiar. At end of year 2024 and 2025 the U3 unemployment rates also are barely changed but slightly lower. PCE inflation is slightly lower in 2023 at year-end and very slightly higher at year-end in 2024 and 2025. The Core PCE that is being forecast in June, is higher that it was previously in 2023 and slightly higher in 2024 and 2025 as well. It is very hard to make sense of the SEPS and of the Dots that flow from them (table below). They are less able to be understood as part of an economic framework and more simply ‘existential.’

Moving up the columns from the bottom you see how the Fed has changed a forecast for a single metric for a single year. Taking a row and moving to the right, you see how for a given measure the Fed sees its forecast profile changing for a fixed date over several years.

Moving across rows left to right we see continued weak GDP for the next three years. The unemployment rate rises but only modestly. Yet, inflation- here look at the core PCE- backs down to 2.2% by end of 2025 from 3.85% at the end of this year. The Core PCE is currently rising at a year-on-year pace of 4.5% as of May 2023. Despite the stubbornness of core inflation and with GDP projected stronger this year the Fed sees the Core PCE pace much weaker by year-end even with the lowest unemployment rate the Fed has projected for year-end 2023 since June of 2022. How does that work?

The Fed’s anticipated policy response to expected economic conditions: The DOTS

Fed DOTS-Year End Member Fed Funds Rate Projections (Federal Reserve Board FAO Economics)

The Dots give us a look at the guess work the Fed applies to its own SEPS to come to a policy decision on the Fed funds rate. The middle of the central tendency range brings Fed funds up to 5.5% by end of 2023 down to 4.75% by end of 2024 and to 3.5% by end of 2025.

Putting these Fed funds rate outlooks together with the Fed’s anticipated PCE and Core PCE we get estimates of the real fed funds rate. There are no changes in the core real Fed Funds rate for year end in the next three years compared to what the Fed last projected in March. The real Fed funds rate gets to 1.65% by end of 2023. By end of 2024 it gets to 1.95% and by end of 2025 it is at 1.3%. In a projection that looks a bit like the ‘cart-before-the-horse, the inflation rate goes down as the real interest rate rises but the real interest rate rises because the inflation rate falls…talk about pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps.

What is really happening? Communication Vs Economics

In the last meeting the Fed had a dovish hike. This meeting is billed a hawkish pause (a skip). But what we really want to know concerns what the Fed is doing and that impacts things, not how the Fed chooses to characterize what it does.

Many analysts, after this meeting, look at the Fed by analyzing what it did (it did nothing) rather than by what the Fed says about the future, a less impactful aspect that looks more like advertising. What the Fed did today, it did. And that affects interest rates. What it says about the future may sway some today, but it may never come to fruition.

Market Confusion

What many are concerned about is that headline inflation and PPI inflation have fallen sharply, but Core CPI and Core PCE inflation rates are quite stubborn. Markets themselves are confused in their assessment of the economy along with the ‘financial press.’ The ‘Book’ on the May employment report was that it was strong as nonfarm payroll employment surged by over 300K workers. And, wage gains were still strong. Yet, the unemployment rate rose by three-tenths of one percentage point, a very large one-month hike. It did this as the household report shed 300K jobs in one month. Moreover, in the payroll report, hours worked fell in May and are lower on balance over three-months. The May employment report in my view is very mixed with substantial cross currents. It should not be referred to as ‘strong’ or as showing a ‘resilient economy.’ My view is that the markets and financial press are mischaracterizing the economy while the Fed is failing to address the economy and economic risks in a clear straightforward fashion. This is a very dangerous combination because it involves several aspects of reality denial.

Is this what it looks like when politics overwhelm everything?

What I see happening in this report is a disconnection between how various economic variables are behaving and the impact they are having on each other within the forecast profile. In economics, very little occurs in isolation without repercussions. Variables affect one another. In terms of the Feds SEPS, if growth is strong we would expect the unemployment rate to be lower. We also would expect inflation to be higher. When these sorts of things don't happen and when we have little change in growth and little increase in the unemployment rate but the inflation rate moves sharply lower, we have to wonder, why? What is the mechanism? This is especially true when you see the Federal Reserve trying not to raise interest rates very much, holding the federal funds rate steady, and imposing - for the most part- a very low real fed funds rate on the economy, and yet getting results. In the past when the Fed controlled inflation it raised interest rates sharply, not just in nominal terms but above the rate of inflation. That slowed the economy; that caused the unemployment rate to rise; all that slowed the inflation rate. We know the Fed is under a lot of pressure from the progressives so much so that it changed its underlying framework statement to give labor market results priority over inflation results. Yet, we know the purpose of a central bank is to control inflation and create stable financial conditions - not to create full employment. Full employment is a different job, a job for Congress, for the President and for the legal and regulatory framework. It's reasonable to ask the Fed to control inflation in a way that doesn't destroy the job market. But there needs to be balance and priorities must be set. In my view the Fed has either set its priorities badly or it is trying to hide what they are, with a policy of obfuscation. When policy has gone off track and the unemployment rate is at a 40-year low with inflation well over target for over a year, at some point the Fed needs to shift its priority over to bringing the inflation rate down. When it does that, the unemployment rate will start to go up and then the Fed will have political fallout to deal with (but not in its forecast if that does not happen!). The Fed has created a scenario using the SEPS that minimizes its potential conflict with progressives. However, it certainly doesn't eliminate it. And just because the Fed put it in the SEPS does not mean it will happen.

A deeply vexing Fed meeting

I have several somewhat discordant fears (not unusual in economics). I’m afraid the Fed is not as focused on inflation and will be willing to let it stay too high. This is another way of saying that when the unemployment rate goes up, the Fed will not hold the Fed funds rate high enough for long enough. At the same time, I think the economy is weaker than most analysists are saying. The rise in the unemployment rate last month was at least as shocking as it was ignored. No one wants to focus on it. I am simultaneously worried about a weakening economy and about inflation that will stay too high. I see the Fed trying to adjust policy to diminish political fallout, instead of to maximize economic results. And that scares me.