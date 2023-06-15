Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KSA: Positioned To Outperform Other Emerging Markets

Jun. 15, 2023 12:09 AM ETiShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)
Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
735 Followers

Summary

  • Saudi Arabia should outperform other emerging markets this decade.
  • However, oil needs to remain above $80/barrel.
  • Equities trade at a premium to MSCI Emerging Markets.

Riyadh illuminated city skyline at twilight

JohnnyGreig

Opportunity Overview

Saudi Arabia's economy will likely be a bright spot among emerging markets this decade, and equities are also positioned to continue outperforming.

Chart
Data by YCharts

However, Saudi Arabia's continued outperformance this decade hinges upon higher oil prices ($80/barrel or

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

SWFI

SWFI

MSCI

MSCI

MSCI

MSCI

MSCI

MSCI

BCG

BCG

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
735 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.