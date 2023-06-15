Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Primer Series: Northeast Bank - Partnering With One Of The Best Bankers In America

Jun. 15, 2023
The Beauty Contest
Summary

  • Northeast Bank is a small regional bank in Maine, run by one of the best bankers in America in terms of track record.
  • The analyst community is asleep at the wheel with the story of value creation over the past decade. However, NBN's recent loan purchases suggest the best is yet to come.
  • NBN has identifiable advantages in its core business of buying loans at a discount in the secondary market. NBN's accordion-like balance sheet allows it to deploy capital opportunistically when needed.
  • Valuation is undemanding at 1x P/BV for a bank that can deliver mid/high teens ROEs over the cycle. Excellent capital allocation by Rick and his team could make the shares a multibagger opportunity for the next decade.

courtneyk

This is an article part of an ongoing primer series on great and undercovered companies at attractive valuations. These pieces will provide in-depth analysis of business models, financials and valuations. All figures in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

NBN loan book evolution.

Northeast Bank filings and own elaboration.

NBN loan seasoning analysis.

Northeast Bank Investor Presentation 3Q'23.

NBN snapshot

Northeast Bank filings and own elaboration.

Evolution residual earnings

Source: Northeast Bank filings and own elaboration. Numbers in millions. Rate of discount assumed: 10%.

NBN valuation.

Source: Northeast Bank filings and own elaboration. Numbers in millions. Rate of discount assumed: 10%. Growth rate assumed: 2%.

The Beauty Contest
Ph.D., CFA. Experience in asset management, corporate finance and macroeconomics. Areas of expertise: macroeconomics, economic modelling, finance, high yield, equity valuation, value investing and commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

