Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 14, 2023 11:49 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.15K Followers

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 14, 2023 7:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamey Mock - CFO

Lavina Talukdar - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Salveen Richter

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us, I am Salveen Richter, Biotechnology Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Really pleased to have the team from Moderna here today. So we have Jamey Mock, CFO and Lavina Talukdar, Head of IR.

So with that, maybe we'll start here with some financial questions. You provided some guidance in the beginning of the year end on COGS and other aspects. Could you just help us understand what COGS is going to look like for this year and beyond? And what the key components are on this line and how they change over time as commercialize COVID, as that market is better understood and then additional assets are commercialized?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jamey Mock

Terrific. Yes. Well, first, thanks for having us, Salveen. Pleasure to be here. And thanks, everybody, for joining. Yes. So as we transition from a pandemic to an endemic, largely two things change. One is the presentation style that we -- and I'll talk about that. And then the second is volume. The predictability of volume and the size of the volume is actually going down quite a bit. So maybe I'll just talk through the components of our COGS as well and then talk about how those things impact it.

So, first, we have the drug substance, then we have our own conversion costs, then we have our fill/finish partners that they have conversion costs, and then we actually have the vial or the syringe. And in a pandemic, we were making 5 to 10 doses per vial. We're now moving to more single-dose presentation, be that the vial

