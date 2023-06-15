Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How AI Is Advancing The Energy Transition

Jun. 15, 2023 12:49 AM ETCTVA, FCX, SEDG, GMET, TAN, DBA, TAGS, JJGTF, JJATF, MOO, VEGI, FTAG, YUMY, PBJ
Summary

  • Mining green metals efficiently is essential for transitioning to a more sustainable future, and AI is pivotal in achieving this goal.
  • AI can also be leveraged to improve the deployment and management of renewable energy technologies.
  • Corteva's Granular Insights analyzes agricultural machinery data, satellite imagery, and financial information regarding crop prices to calculate profitability on a field-by-field basis.

Smart city power energy industry sustainable oil gas plant control IOT internet of thing ICT digital technology futuristic, automation management smart digital technology security and database

Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

The recent buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) has largely focused on its applications in consumer technology and e-commerce, but its potential reaches far beyond that.

Freeport-McMoRan Revolutionizes Green Metals Mining

Mining green metals efficiently is

Corteva's Granular Insights Tool

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.36K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

