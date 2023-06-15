Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Help Wanted: Why Smart Companies Recruit For Diversity

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • More companies are discovering that policies promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion are good for business.
  • HR departments often get stuck in familiar hiring patterns.
  • Biases are perhaps one of the biggest obstacles to building a diverse workforce.

Team work and human resource management concept.

tadamichi

By Gayle Baldwin & Vivian Lubrano

Recruiting talent is a basic ingredient for business success. Companies that are more inclusive in their recruiting will discover better-qualified employees, which can bolster competitive advantages and help deliver better outcomes for investors.

Most Companies Don't Use Bias-Reducing Practices in Recruitment

EVERFI, Greenhouse and HR Research Institute

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.23K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.