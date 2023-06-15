Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arcus Biosciences: Gilead Partnered TIGIT Pioneer Excites But Frustrates

Jun. 15, 2023 1:02 AM ETArcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS)GILD
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arcus was founded in 2015 - the company is co-developing 4 different drugs in partnership with Gilead.
  • Thanks to Gilead, Arcus has a cash position of >$1bn. Its most significant asset is the anti-TIGIT antibody Domvanalimab.
  • Arguably, Arcus is leading the race for a first TIGIT targeting drug approval - with Roche, BMY, GSK, Novartis and Merck all in this race.
  • The reality is that none of these companies have delivered TIGIT data strong enough to suggest superiority over standards of care - but that could happen.
  • In this post, I provide an overview of Arcus and its programs, its partnership with Gilead, its key data readouts to date (including ASCO TIGIT updates), and what the investment opportunity may be.
Man looking to formula and picture on blackboard

Yagi Studio

Investment Overview

I last covered Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) for Seeking Alpha back in March 2020, giving the company' stock a "BUY" rating - more than 3 years later, Arcus stock has reached a value of $20 at the time of writing - up 63% since my note.

chart

Roche vs Merck in TIGIT (evaluate pharma )

chart

Arcus Phase 3 enrolling studies (Arcus ASCO presentation)

chart

ARC-07 data presented at ASCO (ASCO presentation)

chart

Safety data from ARC-07 (ASCO presentation)

chart

DOM data readouts (ASCO presentation)

