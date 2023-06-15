Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold May Benefit As The Federal Reserve Heads Towards A Pivot Point

Summary

  • This recent drop in inflation presented the FOMC with an opportunity to ‘pause’ its current rate hike policy.
  • The question that we wrestle with is when do they pivot and decide that the interest rate level is as high as it is going to go.
  • A visual inspection of the dollar and gold shows that the dollar peaked in September 2022 and gold bottomed around the same time.
  • Gold has an inverse relationship with the US dollar so it should be the beneficiary of the dollar’s demise.

Neon FED Federal Reserve Bank Sign on a Financial Chart

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

There is a myriad of alternative investments to the precious metals sector including the stock market, property, cryptos and various currencies. Today we will take a quick look at the US Dollar and how it relates to gold

Monthly Change in US Consumer Price Index

Monthly Change in US Consumer Price Index (Source Reuters/Bureau of Labor Stats)

The US Dollar One Year Chart

The US Dollar One Year Chart (Charts courtesy of Stock Charts, TA by Author)

The One Year Gold Chart

The One Year Gold Chart (Charts by Stock Charts TA by Author)

Bob Kirtley has traded options and stocks since 1980. Bob Kirtley spent many years working on Oil projects including some in Alberta, such as the tar sands installations in Fort McMurray. He lived and worked in many different countries, as that is the nature of the construction business. Planning and cost control are key to a projects success and he tries to apply those disciplines on a daily basis when dealing with investments. His training in such areas as SWOT and Risk analysis can be applied from time to time. His qualifications include being chartered in the United Kingdom, which is similar to that of a Professional Engineer in Canada, along with a Masters Degree in Project Management from South Bank University, London, England. He has been working for a number of years on a full time basis representing a group of investors in England.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, WPM, SAND, SSRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I make no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

