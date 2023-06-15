Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

23andMe: Revenue Growth And Secular Trend, But Lack Of Profits Makes It A Hold

Jun. 15, 2023 1:44 AM ET23andMe Holding Co. (ME)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • 23andMe entered its IPO with two down years on revenue but has since reclaimed low double-digit growth.
  • Throughout this time, however, the company has not made identifiable progress toward profitability on either an accrual or cash basis. It continues to use cash from the IPO for operations.
  • This makes for a hold rating even though it is operating in a significant growth market, consumer genetics testing, that has a CAGR of over 20%.

DNA molecule

shulz/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) is a direct-to-consumer healthcare company that provides DNA testing services to its customers. The two main product areas are health and ancestry services, with the former a much earlier-stage product development area. Ancestry services provides

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.15K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.