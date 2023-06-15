Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Business overview

Historically, CBOE (BATS:CBOE) focused on the trading of US options and futures. The acquisition of BATS Global Markets in March 2017 brought new product lines such as US and European equities as well as spot FX trading, strengthened its multi-listed equity options business while expanding the non-transactional revenue stream with listing venues and market data.

Nowadays, transactions account for roughly 60% of net revenues. Cboe's proprietary products, namely VIX options and futures and S&P 500 Index options (exclusive rights for S&P options trading are negotiated until 2032) are CBOE's crown jewels and account for 37% of total net revenues. CBOE also signed exclusive agreements with MSCI and FTSE Russell for trading index options. The remaining 24% of transactional revenues are related to the trading of multi-listed options, cash equities and FX.

(Source: Company annual report)

More recently, CBOE purchased EuroCCP and MatchNow in 2020. EuroCCP is a leading pan-European equities clearing house, enabling CBOE to launch a futures and options market in Europe. MatchNow is the largest equities alternative trading system in Canada, accounting for approximately 5% of total Canadian volume traded and nearly 65% of Canadian trading volume through dark pools.

The cash equities and multi-listed options businesses are highly competitive as they compete on prices to attract trading volume on their platforms. The US multi-listed options business did benefit from a huge increase in trading activity since 2020, which limits further upside and increase the risk of a normalization in trading activity (A more detailed discussion on this is available here). Moreover, CBOE is losing market share in US equities and US options while gaining market share in Europe, thus we do expect muted revenue growth for both businesses over the medium term.

(Source: CBOE)

The VIX franchise (futures contracts especially) is tied to the demand for volatility ETPs. In February 2018, market volatility surged and led to the collapse of short volatility ETPs. This event is now referenced as Volmageddon. As a result, VIX activity has been stagnant since early 2018 and the demand for VIX products remains roughly 20%/25% below its previous peak. Even though new short VIX ETPs have recently been approved, we still believe that AUM growth and increasing trader participation (through product innovation such mini VIX futures, one-day VIX options and expanding global trading hours) may eventually support low-single digit volume growth for the franchise. Nevertheless, it is difficult to be confident about the growth trajectory of the VIX franchise.

(Source: Annual reports)

Historically, the volume traded of SPX options grew at a mid-single digit CAGR. In 2023, volume surged +63% in thanks to the launch of Nano S&P 500 options and zero day-to-expiration (0DTE) contracts. Nano options significantly reduce the trade size, making options trading accessible for retail traders. For instance, if the S&P 500 is trading at 4.300, the notional size of nano options would be $ 43 whereas it would be $ 43.000 and $ 430.000 for e-mini and traditional S&P 500 Index options contracts, respectively. In addition, 0DTE contracts quickly gained traction as they offer greater flexibility and precision. They account now for nearly 45% of SPX options volume, up from about 20% a year ago. They are the main driver behind the success of the SPX franchise. Going forward, growth rate will most likely revert towards a more normalized mid-single digit trajectory.

(Source: Annual reports)

While data and access fees will keep growing because of an increasing demand for data consumption and access from an increasing number of users. The company expects +7%/+10% organic growth over the medium term, which seems ambitious. Overall, we believe that CBOE can grow revenue at a mid-single digit growth rate even though visibility is extremely low. Expense growth has pressured adjusted operating margin from 66,9% in 2020 to 62,6% in 2022 as a result of product development investments. We have no reason to believe that CBOE will stop investing into new initiatives, thus margins should remain under pressure over the coming years. We believe that investing into the business is the right thing to do but given our lack of convictions in the growth trajectory of the business, we are willing to initiate a position only if we see a material decline in trading volume that will push the stock price down and valuations at more attractive levels.

Indeed, we do not consider current valuations as cheap from a relative perspective given its higher exposure to more volatile transactional revenues and lower exposure to proprietary products than peers. Indeed, proprietary products encompass index options (31% of net revenues), futures (5%) and proprietary data (10%), totalling 46% of net revenues.