FLIN: Poised For Outperformance As Indian Growth Gains Momentum

Jun. 15, 2023 2:16 AM ETFranklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN)1 Comment
Summary

  • India widens its growth premium to the rest of the world with a >6% GDP growth report.
  • With inflation also trending lower and PMI data signaling strong expansion ahead, India’s growth could sustain even through a global recession later this year.
  • The low-cost Franklin FTSE India ETF portfolio doesn’t screen cheaply, but quality rarely does.

India's March quarter GDP print came in well ahead of expectations at +6.1% YoY, accelerating from +4.5% YoY last quarter on the back of a strong fiscal impulse from government spending, as well as increased investments and net exports. In contrast with

