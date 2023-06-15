Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Advanced Emissions Solutions: Weak Q1 Results Increase Risk Of Near-Term Dilution - Sell

Summary

  • The company reported weak first quarter results as lower natural gas prices impacted demand from its power generation customers with no improvement expected anytime soon.
  • Elevated capex commitments in combination with losses from operating activities are likely to put severe pressure on cash flows and liquidity going forward.
  • As a result, I would expect cash usage of up to $65 million until the end of 2023 which would leave the company with insufficient liquidity going into next year.
  • Even if actual cash usage turns out to be somewhat lower, I would expect the company to raise additional capital in Q4 at the latest point in order to avoid going concern language in the company's 2023 annual report.
  • Considering ongoing execution risks and the high likelihood of near-term dilution, investors should continue to avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions.

I have covered Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, Advanced Emissions Solutions reported its first quarter of

