Loews' Prudent Capital Deployment And Decentralization Promote Value Creation

Jun. 15, 2023 2:48 AM ETLoews Corporation (L)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Loews remained discounted below tangible book value, calculated through the sum of its subsidiary values and cash on hand.
  • The firm has also demonstrated operational strength across a suite of highly stable, cash flow-generating businesses.
  • The confluence of undervaluation and secure, residual growth leads me to rate Loews a 'buy'.

A Loews Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Loews (NYSE:L) is a New York City-based US conglomerate with majority ownership over four primary businesses: CNA Financial is the company's largest holding, being a major public P&C insurer, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners operates in the midstream liquified natural gas business, with

Company Overview

Loews Q1'23 Presentation

Q1 Financial Performance

Loews Q1'23 Presentation

Cashflow Strategy

Loews Q1'23 Presentation

Loews (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

Loews (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Greater Overall Value

Loews Q1'23 Presentation

Pipeline Business

Loews Q1'23 Presentation

Packaging Business

Loews Q1'23 Presentation

Capital Allocation Strategy

Loews Q1'23 Presentation

Lack of Coverage

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

