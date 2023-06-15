Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Price Target Set At $2,075 Record Level

VanEck
Summary

  • Geopolitical tensions, lower U.S. dollar exposure in EM and a possible U.S. recession drive our gold price target.
  • We make the case for gold reaching $2,075 and maintaining a higher floor price.
  • Gold has been in a bull market for over seven years, rising 87% from its secular low in December 2015.

Geopolitical tensions, lower U.S. dollar exposure in EM and a possible U.S. recession drive our gold price target. We make the case for gold reaching $2,075 and maintaining a higher floor price.

VanEck
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

