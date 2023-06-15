Gold Price Target Set At $2,075 Record Level

brightstars

Geopolitical tensions, lower U.S. dollar exposure in EM and a possible U.S. recession drive our gold price target. We make the case for gold reaching $2,075 and maintaining a higher floor price.

Tail risks have aided gold’s sidewise rise

Gold has been in a bull market for over seven years, rising 87% from its secular low in December 2015. However, unlike the steady and predictable bull market of the 2000s, this bull moves up, down and sideways in fits and turns that make price targeting next to impossible.

Gold’s long and winding path to $2,000

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of June 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The main drivers of past gold bull markets are extraordinary tail risks and a falling dollar. We are living in an age of tail risks as the world goes through sickness, war, social disorder and financial stress that most people thought were relegated to the past. The level of tail risks today are at least as significant as past bull markets.

The key difference in the current bull is the strength of the U.S. dollar. Gold has an inverse correlation with the dollar. The 2000s gold bull market saw the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)1 decline 40%, while in the seventies, the dollar fell 30%. However, since gold bottomed in 2015, the DXY has risen 6.4%. The gains in gold brought on by increasing risks have been muted by dollar strength.

Dollar strength hasn’t helped

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of June 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Gold keeps testing highs again and again (…and again)

A pattern has emerged in the gold price chart that reflects these opposing drivers. For over three years, gold has traded in a range between $1,700 per ounce and the all-time high of $2,075 per ounce.

Gold has tested the high three times, but failed each time. In 2020, the dollar and gold rose and fell in tandem with the COVID outbreak and subsequent massive fiscal and monetary response.

Gold retested the high in 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but fell back on dollar strength., The high was tested again in 2023 with the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) banking crisis, but has pulled back recently on dollar strength. Three failed breakouts have damaged investor sentiment towards gold.

Gold’s already attempted several breakouts

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of June 2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The gold price is currently testing the base of its recent up-trend at around $1,950 per ounce. If the near-term base holds, gold will soon have another chance to make new highs. If it fails, gold will retreat once again to its sideways range.

The case for $2,075

There are a number of reasons we believe gold can again test the highs and in the longer term, maintain a higher floor price.

More risk events are likely. Geopolitical tensions continue to escalate as countries choose sides between east and west. Meanwhile, financial risks are also high. So far, rising rates have exposed black swans in the UK pension system and among mid-tier U.S. banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has indicated rates could remain elevated for an extended period.

Geopolitical tensions continue to escalate as countries choose sides between east and west. Meanwhile, financial risks are also high. So far, rising rates have exposed black swans in the UK pension system and among mid-tier U.S. banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has indicated rates could remain elevated for an extended period. There is reason to believe the dollar will be less of a headwind to gold. The Fed is probably nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle. Many emerging market countries are increasing their gold reserves and increasing trade in local currencies in an effort to decrease their exposure to the U.S. dollar. The Fed is in the process of reducing its balance sheet, which holds trillions in Treasuries. Central banks globally have also been reducing their Treasury exposure.

The Fed is probably nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle. Many emerging market countries are increasing their gold reserves and increasing trade in local currencies in an effort to decrease their exposure to the U.S. dollar. The Fed is in the process of reducing its balance sheet, which holds trillions in Treasuries. Central banks globally have also been reducing their Treasury exposure. Recession. Lastly, the U.S. entered a manufacturing recession in 2023 and tightening credit markets could push the entire economy into recession.

The 2023 banking crisis rally is unique for gold because it occurred without significant inflows to the bullion ETFs. It seems ETF investors remained on the sidelines, fearful of another failed rally, while specs and central banks drove the gold price to its high in May. We believe positive sentiment will return to the gold space once new highs are established and investors regain confidence in the gold market.

What happens if investment demand picks back up?

Gold Price ($/oz) vs. Total Known ETF Holdings of Gold (Million oz)

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of June 2023.

Important Disclosures

1 The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) measures the value of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies.

Please note that VanEck may offer investment products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

Gold investments are subject to the risks associated with concentrating its assets in the gold industry, which can be significantly affected by international economic, monetary and political developments. Investments in gold may decline in value due to developments specific to the gold industry. Foreign gold security investments involve risks related to adverse political and economic developments unique to a country or a region, currency fluctuations or controls, and the possibility of arbitrary action by foreign governments, or political, economic or social instability. Gold investments are subject to risks associated with investments in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives, commodities and commodity-linked derivatives tax, gold-mining industry, derivatives, emerging market securities, foreign currency transactions, foreign securities, other investment companies, management, market, non-diversification, operational, regulatory, small- and medium-capitalization companies and subsidiary risks.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

666 Third Avenue | New York, NY 10017

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.